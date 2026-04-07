Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου's avatar
Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου
3h

I have no illusions,a war between USA and Russia will be the end of West Christianity Civilization.

Game over.

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
4h

A narcissist of the highest order and under full control of the Zionist of Israel.

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