Kasimir Baur
Iran will defeit the IDF and US-Army in the ME. They have ammunition in reserve for the long war but not the US and Israel is depending on US weapons anyway. The US should have known they cannot defeit Iran and to murder Ayatollah Al Khamenei does only strengthen the Iranians as they get the full support of the population and they are very well organized to replace their leaders anyway.

Miriam O'Callaghan
International law died in Gaza and the Occupied West Bank. It is being buried in Iran. The EU, self-declared bastion of 'values' has been especially venal, abject. It is truly without heart, soul, love, respect, conscience, vision or a spine. I say that as a proud European. Theotokos, help us.

