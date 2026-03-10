Radio Sputnik, Escalation Show Host: The violent clashes in the Middle East are ongoing. Initially, there were reports that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were preparing to visit Israel, but then came the unexpected news that the planned trip had been canceled. The reasons for this move have not been officially disclosed, but the fact itself is quite telling. In this regard, the question of the prospects for ending the conflict is particularly interesting. Donald Trump emphasized in his recent comments that the decision to cease fire will be made only with the consent of Benjamin Netanyahu. This raises the logical question: when will the end come? It seems that Israel and Netanyahu himself are determined to destroy the enemy without compromise, which means that a quick end to the conflict is unlikely.

Alexander Dugin: I think it is necessary to ask another side, whose opinion is absolutely important. This is the heroic Iranian people, who have lost their leadership and suffered enormous losses. They have endured grief and the unfortunate death of many people. Girls, small children, daughters of IRGC commanders, have been killed, and the strikes were deliberately aimed at them. This is nothing less than the murder of infants.

Netanyahu has declared that this war, from his point of view, in the religious and Zionist sense, is being waged against Amalek. Amalek is the enemy of Israel, and Netanyahu stated directly in his speech that they will destroy babies and children, that no one should be left alive in this war. This is Netanyahu’s mood: the war must end with Iran, when Amalek is destroyed. This is Israel’s religious-political project. The first strike against Israel’s enemies, Amalek and Iran, turned out to be very painful.

The religious leadership was destroyed — it is roughly equivalent to destroying the Pope or the Orthodox Patriarch. The blow was dealt to the religious leadership of the Shiite world, to military, scientific, and political circles. The attack by America and Israel was aimed at decapitating Iran and provoking a regime change operation, sparking an uprising. And in order to intimidate the people, they cynically annihilated children with a targeted strike. However, this did not have the effect that these American-Israeli monsters had hoped for.

The Iranian people rallied around their leadership: a new Rahbar, a new head of the political-religious structure of Wilayat al-Faqih, was elected, the son of Khamenei, who lost not only his father but also his closest relatives in the strike. The Iranian people and leadership are now determined to conclude this war only after Israel has been wiped off the face of the earth.

Now the axe has fallen: from Israel’s point of view, this is Amalek, who must be destroyed. From the Iranian point of view, Israel, like the entire West led by the US, is Dajjal, a kind of antichrist who is supposed to become the king ruling over the whole earth.

Trump and Netanyahu may have their own plans for ending this war. No one takes Kushner and Witkoff seriously; they are simply odd individuals. They were negotiating with Iran at the very moment when the Americans and Israelis were striking the military leadership. No one in Israel or anywhere else in the world will talk to these people anymore. They have been completely discredited and compromised.

A lot depends on Iran now. Iran is not going to end this war; it is going to achieve its goals — to destroy Israel as such — and it has every reason to do so after what Israel has done to its military, religious, and political leadership. It is now impossible to make any arguments that Iran will end the war under anyone’s pressure. Iran is becoming a brute force. We are saying that there will be no peace talks until one side loses — until it completely surrenders or is destroyed.

