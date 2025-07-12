Israel is a threat to Europe

Share this postAlexander DuginIsrael is a threat to EuropeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0012Share this postAlexander DuginIsrael is a threat to EuropeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore22Israel is a threat to EuropeAlexander DuginJul 12, 202512Share this postAlexander DuginIsrael is a threat to EuropeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore22ShareAlexander Dugin elaborates on why Israel poses a threat to Europe and how it could negatively impact the European economy.Watch in fullhttps://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/07/03/750508/Iran-Israel-with-Alexander-DuginDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postAlexander DuginIsrael is a threat to EuropeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAlexander Dugin PodcastDoctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAlexander DuginRecent EpisodesIsrael threatens to use nukes if they face defeat7 hrs ago • Alexander DuginAlexander Dugin says he expects Russia to support Iran in the Israeli war7 hrs ago • Alexander DuginIran fights for its dignity and its sovereignty7 hrs ago • Alexander DuginTrump is being manipulated by the Zionists7 hrs ago • Alexander DuginZionist ideology does not require any justification from international bodies for actions taken in pursuit of the "Greater Israel" project.7 hrs ago • Alexander DuginPolitical Philosopher Alexander Dugin highlights that attacking Iran is part of the Greater Israel project7 hrs ago • Alexander DuginWAR OF THE FUTURE: DUGIN DIGITAL EDITIONJul 10 • Alexander Dugin
