What is happening in Israel right now is of enormous, perhaps decisive, significance for all humanity. Netanyahu is going all in on the construction of Greater Israel. This is a purely messianic, eschatological policy rooted in the Kabbalistic theory of the Victorious Messiah (ben David), who appears after the coming of the Suffering Messiah (ben Joseph). The tragic capital of suffering accumulated through the Shoah is being spent on power, grandeur, and terror. This course has received the support of Trump, and therefore of the United States, transforming it into something of global significance. Its most extreme manifestations have been openly articulated by Rabbi Dov Lior and the Israeli politicians Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich: the outright genocide of the Palestinians and their complete expulsion from Israel, the demolition of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the construction of the Third Temple, expansion from sea to sea, the imposition of Noahide law on obedient gentiles, as well as the coming of the Mashiach [Messiah] and His subsequent proclamation as King of the Jews and Lord of the World. Hence the destruction of Gaza, the occupation of southern Lebanon, the invasion of Syria, and the war against Iran. These are not plans but facts.

Now, in Israel, where dictatorship, racism, and religious extremism coexist peacefully with democracy and liberalism, the elections have produced a unique situation. Netanyahu’s opponents (the somewhat more moderate Zionists of Eisenkot’s bloc) could shift the pace of eschatological escalation into neutral, postponing the maximalist strategy until later (but until when?). To accomplish this, however, they would have to form an alliance with the Arab List, which has achieved considerable success in the Knesset elections. The Arabs are pragmatically prepared for such an arrangement. They would accept almost anything, provided it means an end to Netanyahu and his openly genocidal policies. Whether the Zionist opposition is prepared to take this step remains unclear (Lieberman says it is not).

Trump’s position also remains uncertain. He has already lost a great deal (indeed, almost everything) through his unconditional support for Netanyahu and aggressive Zionism, but he may continue down the same path, or he may decide to slow things down. Significantly, he is reportedly asking Netanyahu to sideline the notorious Ben-Gvir and Smotrich (although all of this comes from White House leaks and rumors). Perhaps this is true, but it is far from certain. Within Trump’s inner circle, Zionists and Christian Zionists (extremist Protestants) continue to play a decisive role, while Trump has already driven away all his supporters among ordinary American patriots (the original MAGA movement), turning them into bitter opponents.

As it turns out, Israel controls the president of the United States. Consequently, what its rulers, politicians, and opposition figures think and do, and which coalitions and factions emerge there, concerns every human being on Earth.

The formation of a government in a small Middle Eastern country has become a matter of global significance. The fate of the “Antichrist” project now rests in the hands of Eisenkot and his coalition.

Israel is the screen upon which world history unfolds, the territory of Armageddon in the most literal sense. Upon this clock, the chronicle of the end times is being inscribed.

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Alexander Dugin — THE EPSTEIN WARS: How the West Is Setting the World on Fire