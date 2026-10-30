Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Mikhail Rogov's avatar
Mikhail Rogov
7h

It is impossible to view Israel as anything other than a cancerous tumour posing a mortal threat not only to the Middle East, but to the whole of humanity

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Jennifer Heaven's avatar
Jennifer Heaven
6h

You could take the same view of Islam.

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