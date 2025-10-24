Alexander Dugin sees Japan’s turn under Sanae Takaichi as a civilizational awakening that could align Tokyo with Russia in the global revolt against liberalism.

Japan has elected its first female prime minister — Sanae Takaichi. This is a very serious sign.

All over the world, liberal ideology is collapsing. Since the early 1990s, it has dominated politics, economics, and culture — virtually unchallenged. Yet after thirty-five years of unbroken rule, liberalism has reached total exhaustion. Its main tenets — human rights universalism, the “end of history,” individual identity, wokeness, transgender ideology, illegal immigration, and multiculturalism — have failed on a global scale.

The liberals were on the verge of seizing control over all humanity; now, liberalism and globalism are collapsing everywhere. Russia, China, India, the Islamic world, African countries, and Latin America — united in BRICS — have risen precisely against this agenda. The election of Donald Trump was the first major blow to liberal hegemony: from his first day in office, he rejected the core dogmas of the liberal program, including LGBT and transgender activism, and the ideology of Critical Race Theory — anti-White racism that had taken over Western education and culture. This entire package has been repudiated by the majority of non-Western humanity, and now even by America itself. Only the European Union remains as the final bastion, though not all of its member states still share the same convictions.

