EU leaders dream Kamala has won. Phantom pain of inexistent (not anymore) globalism, After being for decades obedient slaves of US and totally depending on US in security issues EU pretends now to be something “sovereign”. Something like left liberal Civilisation-State - both anti-Russian and anti-American. Weird game.
Jolani was put to power by Biden and globalists. That was last blow of Liberal International still White House against rising Great Powers Order. Another trap for Trump. To topple Assad and to support al-Qaeda is to create permanent crisis in Middle East. Disgusting move.
Globalists loosing they grip on humanity become very toxic. They pollute everything they touch.
Trump was juridically persecuted for fake motives. Why not persecute Biden for real ones?
Jolani is extremist butcher. He should be stopped. It is calamity for country.
For new right Trump’s administration the fate of killed and tortured Christians in Syria by bunch of Islamists installed there by leaving globalists of Biden can not be indifferent. Otherwise what is the price of Heghset’s tattoos?
Kurds in Syria made a huge mistake supporting Islamist march on Damascus. They were cheated. It is time to create new front in Syria.
We believe only in what we believe. Faith is foundation of reality. Human is being with faith. No faith no human.
Legacy media are toxic. Watching them men become duped. Legacy media are hoax.
There is no grain of freedom in mainstream media. Pure globalist lie. They are just propaganda organ of International Deep State. Journalism has become most despised profession. The goal of mainstream journalism is totally eradicate the freedom of speech.
More tariffs the better. Idea of total interdependence is best way to destroy any sovereign economy. Let rely on ourselves.
Obama should be investigated for all the crimes committed by him and his neocon team. If USA is Christian country Jolani has to be toppled down. Immediately.
And Yet My Friend the Imbecilic Majority of the Worlds Voting Age Population keep Voting for the Maniacs! Just like every single President Prime Minister and Dictator this Word Dictator could be used to describe all Governments of all Countries of this Time I just wish People Worldwide would start Thinking for themselves and not listen to the incessant 24/7 media propaganda and The Government Lies more Lies and Propaganda. All World Governments talk about the Money they spend as if it was their own personal Cash, take Britain as an example I myself was born January 1952 left school at 15 and worked for the following 50 Years in various Professions I paid all dues into the Politicians own Personal Bank Account “The British Tax Payers Pot” and I also paid gladly full NI which included money for the NHS and of course a State Pension. Now “STATE PENSION”may appear to most as an innocent description of the pittance we receive I can assure the gullible Majority of British People mostly the Young who swallow the Governments Propaganda and personal attacks on Citizens of Pension Age the “Majority of whom worked all their lives” as perfectly Justified. They honestly believe the State Pays us our Pension when in fact what they are paying us is our own Money which was used to pay the Generation before us their Pittance of a Pension we never complained We respected our Elderly and the Generation following our Generation pay for us and this is the way it Works The State Pay Us and You Nothing each Generation Pays for the one Previous. Since 2010 the ConLib Coalition shafted the Student Class then began their Insidious Campaign of Terror against the The Disabled Unemployed and Elderly all labelled as Scroungers and Benefit Fraudsters who are costing The Hard Working Tax Payers a Fortune and are the reason behind High Taxation on the Working Poor “Bollocks” While You the Gullible can’t afford heating or put food on your table or buy presents for the children at Birthday’s and Christmas unless you borrow money at extortionate interest rates which puts you even further into Destitution and Poverty. There is only one group of Sociopaths who do this to us and it is not the Disabled Unemployed or the Pensioners it is The LIARS You Vote For who pass the Blame for all the ILLS you suffer onto the usual suspects the above mentioned groups. The Imbecile’s in Every Government and their Party know as much about Running a Country as You and I do they do not have a Clue so they blame the needy Other Countries Leaders the former Government and Start Wars to take your attention away from the Shit Job they are doing at Looking After Your Tax Pounds. And lo and behold the Majority believe every word these Lying Politicians tell them and the BBC ITV SKY GBN agree with the Government so what Starmer and all Leaders before this idiot who vilified Jeremy Corbyn To gain Power must be Telling the Truth it’s all the Disabled People Unemployed and the greedy grasping Pensioners Russia China North Korea Syria Iran Palestine Afghanistan Iraq and the Left Wingers FAULT. Wake The F*** Up NOW because it’s nearly too Late.
