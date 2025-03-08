EU leaders dream Kamala has won. Phantom pain of inexistent (not anymore) globalism, After being for decades obedient slaves of US and totally depending on US in security issues EU pretends now to be something “sovereign”. Something like left liberal Civilisation-State - both anti-Russian and anti-American. Weird game.

Jolani was put to power by Biden and globalists. That was last blow of Liberal International still White House against rising Great Powers Order. Another trap for Trump. To topple Assad and to support al-Qaeda is to create permanent crisis in Middle East. Disgusting move.

Globalists loosing they grip on humanity become very toxic. They pollute everything they touch.

Trump was juridically persecuted for fake motives. Why not persecute Biden for real ones?

Jolani is extremist butcher. He should be stopped. It is calamity for country.

For new right Trump’s administration the fate of killed and tortured Christians in Syria by bunch of Islamists installed there by leaving globalists of Biden can not be indifferent. Otherwise what is the price of Heghset’s tattoos?

Kurds in Syria made a huge mistake supporting Islamist march on Damascus. They were cheated. It is time to create new front in Syria.

We believe only in what we believe. Faith is foundation of reality. Human is being with faith. No faith no human.

Legacy media are toxic. Watching them men become duped. Legacy media are hoax.

There is no grain of freedom in mainstream media. Pure globalist lie. They are just propaganda organ of International Deep State. Journalism has become most despised profession. The goal of mainstream journalism is totally eradicate the freedom of speech.

More tariffs the better. Idea of total interdependence is best way to destroy any sovereign economy. Let rely on ourselves.

Obama should be investigated for all the crimes committed by him and his neocon team. If USA is Christian country Jolani has to be toppled down. Immediately.

Share

Leave a comment