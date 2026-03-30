Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Timothy Laughinghouse's avatar
Timothy Laughinghouse
8h

Mr. Dugin—why did you support the invasion of Georgia in 2008?

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Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου's avatar
Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου
10h

Welcome to the Jungle.

The Winner writes the History.

Winner with your Shield or Dead on your Shield.

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