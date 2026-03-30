It is just as utterly absurd and unnatural to justify all war as it is to condemn war outright. Both are hubris, a form of pathology. All those who hide behind pacifism, as well as those who constantly call for war against someone — no matter who — represent mental and psychological extremes.

Sometimes, war is inevitable. In other cases, it is entirely possible not to start a war. Any generalisation leads to absurdity.

The theory of just war emerged a very long time ago. Its purpose is to distinguish between when war is legitimate and when it is not (that is, when it is hubris).

Cicero formulated the concept of bellum iustum et pium (just and pious war), asserting that war is permissible only in retaliation for harm that has been inflicted or in defence of allies, with a formal declaration and without excessive cruelty. In a sense, this theory is reactive (war in response to war) and confined within ethical boundaries.

Blessed Augustine believed that war is permissible if it is waged for the sake of peace, has a just cause (restoring a broken order, defence against aggression), and a right intention (love, not hatred or a thirst for power) . Augustine permitted war as a lesser evil to prevent a greater one. Once again, reactive war is legitimised – but now within a Christian context (they started it, we will finish it, with love).

In medieval Catholic culture, Thomas Aquinas provided the classic formulation of the criteria for a just war: auctoritas principis – only a legitimate authority may declare war; causa iusta – the war must have a just cause; recta intentio – the war must have a right (ethically and religiously justified) intention. He also introduced the principles of proportionality and distinction (jus in bello).

Nevertheless, the Crusades – including the most savage of them, the Fourth, against Byzantium, which was essentially against us, the Orthodox – were justified.

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