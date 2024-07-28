KATEHON : Russia against antichrist
Over the past decade, the concept of the "Russian World" has gradually begun to establish itself in Russia as a distinctly Russian ideology
Over the past decade, the concept of the "Russian World" has gradually begun to establish itself in Russia as a distinctly Russian ideology, historically and civilizationally rooted, and characterized by an Orthodox Christian eschatological vision.
The concepts of "Katehon", "Moscow as the Third Rome", and the « symphony of powers", represent, in a way, the three metaphysical, historical, and eschatological pillars of this worldview.
Ignoring these dimensions amounts to not understanding Russian geopolitics and the imagination that drives this millennia-old people, which the events from 2014 in Crimea and then in Ukraine, have only awakened. The "Russian spring » is the awareness of this imagination, particularly through an uncompromising opposition to Western hegemony and the reign of the Antichrist.
With the participation of :
- Alexander Dugin: Philosopher
- Natalia Tanchina: Historienne
- Sergueï Panteleev : Historien
- Karine Bechet Golovko : Analyste politique
- Xavier Moreau : Analyste stratégique
- françois Mauld d'Aymée : Artiste Français
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts.
Alexander Dugin, I don’t think you even know what you’re advocating. You’re so idea driven that living, thinking, feeling human beings are foreign to you. The tyranny of idea falsifies actual embodied human existence. I prescribe an Ayuhusaca ceremony for three days. That ought to get you on your physical feet again!