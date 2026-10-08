Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Keynote Address by Professor Aleksandr Dugin | Asia Energy Security Dialogue

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Alexander Dugin

Professor Aleksandr Dugin is a renowned Russian philosopher, political scientist, and sociologist. He is the founder of the Russian Geopolitical School and the International Eurasian Movement. Between 2008 and 2014, he served as Head of the Department of Sociology of International Relations at Moscow State University. He is the author of over sixty books, including Foundations of Geopolitics, The Fourth Political Theory, Theory of a Multipolar World, and Noomakhia.

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