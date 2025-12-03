Latin America Facing the Storm
Alexander Dugin warns against new invasions and calls for a united multipolar front.
Trump is threatening to invade Venezuela, Colombia, and Mexico simultaneously under the pretext of fighting drug cartels. It looks like he is beginning his own “special military operation.” If he had chosen Canada and Greenland as his targets, that would deserve full support. That would be a blow against globalism. As it stands, it is pure imperialism, a direct intervention.
Dear Dr. Dugin, thank you for your post. We cannot predict the future about a Latin American war. Obviously, Latin America does not pose an existential threat to the U.S. mainland nor was the U.S. attacked by Latin American armies. However, on October 7, 2023, Israel was deliberately attacked by terrorist forces from the Gaza Strip. Like any UN member state, Israel went to war to defend itself. Unfortunately, we live in a world of hateful bigotry, and the end result is war.