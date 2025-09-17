Alexander Dugin argues that the USSR embodied both Russophobia and Russian greatness, and that today Russians must move beyond its unresolved legacy to build a sovereign, Orthodox, and creative Great Russia.

How should we relate to the USSR? On the one hand, the Bolsheviks inflicted irreparable harm on the Russian people. Terrible, irreparable harm. This cannot be disputed; their ideology was genuine Russophobia, anti-Christianity, pure Satan.

On the other hand, the elite of the Russian Empire had been Westernizing and Russophobic since the 18th century, since Peter. Utterly slavish, essentially Yeltsin-like. So how could the Russian people fail to rise up against such a Westernized elite? And, of course, rise up they did.

Indeed they rose. But once again under the leadership of the wrong kind of elite. And with the wrong ideology. Again Russophobic.

So what was to be done?

The Russian people grew through communism, through Sovietism, striving towards God and towards the stars. How beautiful and indestructible the Russian people truly are!

