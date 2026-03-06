And has the United States, do you think, accepted the multipolar world under their new president, Donald Trump? Is Trump adjusting their policy back towards their own hemisphere? Should Venezuela be worried?

Leonid Savin: America First is not about multipolarity. It’s very clear. Even during the time of Barack Obama, they proposed the idea of leadership, about multilateralism. It’s a kind of pseudo-multipolarity. And the United States, of course, seems like a leader of a global world. And Donald Trump would like to reorganize foreign policy, first of all. back to South America.

Full Interview Here

Share

Leave a comment