The Western world is in collapse. While the European Union and the globalists try to operate within a “ratchet mechanism of degeneration,” American voters have risen up. And now Europeans are rising as well. What will this lead to, and what should Russia do?

Starmer’s government in Britain and the liberals of the European Union represent the liberal ideological core, insisting on their views despite the actual state of affairs in the world. In this sense, they resemble the late Soviet Union, when the party elite and the Soviet government continued to rely on theoretical models that completely contradicted reality. Instead of trying to reconcile their perhaps partially correct notions with reality—reality that changes according to its own laws and rhythms, requiring new solutions—they began insisting on their ideas as the ultimate truth. And in the end, everything collapsed.

The philosopher Nick Land introduced the term “degenerative ratchet.” I call this “the republic”: political and social systems which, once autonomous and left to themselves, with no external impulses, inevitably come to only one thing: decline, collapse, crisis, and degradation. Any such desiccated system based on an ideological algorithm that has lost its connection to reality, what is called a reality check—any such closed system, any republic, any secular political ideology or administrative apparatus—ultimately ends up in a ratchet mechanism of degeneration.

