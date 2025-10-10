LIBERALISM'S GLOBALIST NIGHTMARE: DIGITAL DUGIN EDITION

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00721LIBERALISM'S GLOBALIST NIGHTMARE: DIGITAL DUGIN EDITIONLiberalism isn't about freedom. It's a project of radical individualism, destroying all collective identity.Alexander DuginOct 10, 2025721ShareLiberalism isn’t about freedom. It’s a project of radical individualism, destroying all collective identity.You are reduced to just “you.”AI Dugin explains how this Anglo-Saxon idea became a vulgar globalized monster SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAlexander Dugin PodcastDoctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAlexander DuginRecent EpisodesWe’re living in the anti-Christian reality for starting with the paleomodernity - Alexander Dugin21 hrs ago • Alexander DuginNick Land vs. Aleksandr Dugin DebateOct 6 • Alexander DuginAlexandre Douguine : “La Guerre Entre L’occident Et La Russie Est Inévitable” | Xavier MoreauOct 5 • Alexander DuginMOLDOVA LOST FOR OPPOSITION: DIGITAL DUGIN EDITIONSep 30 • Alexander DuginBergson’s Open Society as Determined by the Flow of Life Alone - Daria DuginaSep 28 • Alexander DuginTrump Clears the Path to Multipolarity - Alexander DuginSep 25 • Alexander DuginTradition Under Attack — Dugin on God, Family, and the Globalist AgendaSep 20 • Alexander Dugin