Alexander Dugin on the death of Senator Lindsey Graham, the possibility of an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Israel’s role, Iranian retaliation, and the decisive importance of symbolic and informational warfare.

Host: The day before yesterday, on July 12, Israel’s Channel 12 — quite a curious numerical coincidence — reported that Iran had allegedly tried to organize an assassination attempt on Donald Trump while he was attending the NATO summit in Ankara. There have already been previous attempts on Trump, as we know. Alexander Gelievich [Dugin], from your point of view, can we trust the information from Israeli intelligence that Iran’s current priority is to eliminate the American president

Alexander Dugin: First of all, I think that after the American president eliminated Iran’s spiritual, political, and military leadership, there is no reason left why the Iranians should leave Trump alive. If one side crosses the line, why shouldn’t the other side do the same? The Iranians have repeatedly threatened to kill Trump, and I believe they could well have tried.

That said, in this particular case, it is highly doubtful that Iranian intelligence and the Iranian state have the tools necessary to carry out such a threat. In principle, if they had killed Trump, it would have been perfectly logical: a pawn for a pawn, a rook for a rook, a queen for a queen. The whole world would simply have nodded: clear, understood. After what the Americans and Israelis did to Iran, Iran now has every right to do anything it wants to the Americans — including their top officials. They themselves erased those red lines. So I wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest.

However, when it comes to actual capabilities (not desire, but real capabilities), I would be much more cautious. It seems to me that Iran simply does not have the means to pull this off — neither in Ankara, nor on U.S. soil, nor anywhere else. Therefore, I consider it highly unlikely.

But let’s look at the situation more objectively. Trump undoubtedly takes a more moderate position on the Iranian conflict. For all the radicalism, aggressiveness, and bloody nature of U.S. policy in this war, Trump and the United States are acting somewhat more restrained than Israel. There has been a lot of talk about this over the past week: that relations between Trump and Netanyahu have soured, that U.S.-Israeli relations are visibly deteriorating.

And here Trump does something rather reckless, in my opinion: he publicly announces that, facing the threat of elimination by the Iranians, he is leaving formal instructions for the U.S. leadership — that if anything happens to him, there is an order to bomb Iran into oblivion, to raze it to the ground, and bomb it back to the Stone Age. He is repeating word for word what Hillary Clinton once said about Libya and Gaddafi. It feels like they share the same speechwriter — whether Democrats, Clinton, or Trump: the same images, the same formulas. Trump used to mock and express outrage at Clinton’s words, and now he is repeating them verbatim.

But here’s why this move is reckless. Imagine: relations between Israel and Trump are worsening, while Israel needs to continue the war with Iran at all costs, since it was the main initiator. And suddenly Trump says that if the Iranians kill him, he has ordered Iran’s complete destruction. The most obvious thought for Israeli leadership would be: why not eliminate Trump ourselves?

He’s an old man with little time left. His closest circle is already dying off — like the terrorist and extremist Lindsey Graham, who yesterday went straight to hell, and good riddance, or Mitch McConnell, who is barely hanging on. Both were staunch supporters of Israel and opponents of Russia. Soon Trump himself… That whole generation of hawks is physically dying off before our eyes. He also doesn’t have long until the midterm elections, which he will clearly lose. Israel’s position will only get worse.

Against this backdrop, eliminating Trump and pinning it on the Iranians would actually be a very smart move for Israel. Because Israel would immediately solve at least some of Netanyahu’s problems: Trump would be gone, but his letter — his will — would remain and be put into action. A massive operation to destroy Iran would begin, and that is exactly what Israel wants.

And now Israel is claiming that the Iranians tried to assassinate Trump in Ankara. They are planting the narrative and creating a symbolic situation in which everyone is talking and writing about how the Iranians are after Trump, meaning they can do it and have real capabilities. In reality, the Iranians have no such capabilities — but Mossad certainly does. We can see that Israel essentially controls American politics and can manipulate even the president — perhaps not 100%, but 95%.

This is where a real danger emerges, because Trump recklessly revealed the existence of this document. I think that if Israeli intelligence obtains confirmation that such a will exists — that Trump left orders to destroy Iran if the Iranians kill him — then a frightened Trump, thinking he was deterring Iran, has instead signed his own death warrant from Israel. For them, Trump is expendable: he’s elderly, a lame duck, and not fully in his right mind. Sacrificing him — especially as he begins to diverge from Netanyahu — in order to provoke America into a full-scale war with Iran would be a very tempting prize.

Therefore, in this situation we must consider that the elimination of Trump would first and foremost be in Israel’s interest. And most importantly, Israel actually has the capability to do it — and to shape the information space afterward, since it controls many global information flows. Pinning it on Iran would be easy by creating a suitable pretext. This has happened many times before in American and Israeli history.

So I believe we are on the verge of a high probability of exactly this scenario. Of course, no one knows for sure. Even many intelligence services don’t know the full picture, and those who do will never tell. We won’t find out the truth, and it is pointless to discuss it empirically. What matters is the geopolitical context of the statements, not whether something is literally true or not. Whether an assassination attempt was really being prepared, whether the Iranians could have carried it out — all that is secondary. What matters is the image created in the global media. If the narrative sticks, everyone will believe it.

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