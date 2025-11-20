MAGA and the Cross in a Time of False Peace
Alexander Dugin warns that the West’s staged disagreements mask a coordinated attempt to halt Russia’s advance just as a new civilizational path begins to emerge.
A certain part of American society, awakened by MAGA, is now desperately searching for a real way out of the situation. Orthodoxy is the highest possible way out because it is the truth and the true form of Christianity. This is the real Conservative Revolution, rather than a set of simulacra. The conversion and spiritual path of Father Seraphim (Rose), a follower of René Guénon, is the true path for America. Incidentally, his followers—former punks and revolutionaries—long ago created in the United States the remarkable movement Death to the World, which promotes Orthodox asceticism. Only through the Cross will we be saved. Only through Christ. Only through the Russian Orthodox Church. The most direct and trustworthy path. This is Christianity. Everything else is counterfeit.
There is an opinion that the West is now staging a performance for us. The goal is to stop our advance by any means and freeze the Line of Contact. To this end, they simulate differences between the positions of Trump on the one hand, and Zelensky and the EU on the other. Yet in essence both sides are frightened by our successes and want to halt them immediately.
Trump is incapable of negotiation, already at a purely physiological level. This has long since ceased to be MAGA. MAGA is now, rather, in opposition to him. MAGA would support a truce in Ukraine, but cannot influence Trump in any way if he once again changes his position under the influence of the neocons. In grand geopolitics, MAGA is not yet a power and not yet a player. Which is unfortunate, but that is how it is.
Continue:
Great thoughts Alexander. I wrote this the other day as I thought some ones got too:
A few notes for anyone expecting this to actually happen.
Epstein Network Exposure.
The Stakes = System-Level Exposure
Revealing the true circumstances surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s disappearance would be a structural failure event with global consequences. Epstein’s network intersected with:
U.S. intelligence agencies (CIA)
Israeli intelligence (Mossad)
British intelligence (MI6)
influential political donors
global financial institutions
foreign governments
defense contractors
multi-generation elite families
Full exposure would collapse operational secrecy, compromise allied intelligence relationships, destabilize political legitimacy in multiple countries, and trigger international diplomatic crises.
This is the scale of a geopolitical detonation.
If Epstein were proven alive or confirmed extracted, it would verify that:
Multiple U.S. agencies cooperated in a staged-death operation
Mossad-linked assets operated freely inside the U.S.
A foreign intelligence cut-out was running influence operations on American soil
Minors were weaponized in blackmail operations across borders
Surveillance material was being used to control high-level individuals
Such a revelation would invalidate decades of official narratives regarding foreign interference, domestic security, and institutional integrity.
Intelligence credibility worldwide would be shattered.
Political Detonation
Exposure would implicate individuals across the entire political spectrum:
former presidents
senior White House officials
senators and congressmen
ambassadors and diplomats
governors and attorney generals
high-value donors and strategists
Both parties share exposure.
This would be a legitimacy crisis for the U.S. political system itself.
Public trust would collapse, beyond what it has all ready.
Civil instability would follow.
It would dwarf Watergate, COINTELPRO, and the Church Committee revelations combined.
Global Diplomatic Fallout
Foreign states, especially Israel, the UK, France, and Saudi Arabia, would immediately be implicated through intelligence-sharing agreements and the involvement of their nationals.
Consequences would include:
strain or rupture of intelligence-sharing treaties
suspension of joint operations
diplomatic recalls
renegotiation of military agreements
erosion of NATO cohesion
destabilization of Middle Eastern and European alliances
Israel’s global intelligence reputation would be at risk of collapse.
U.S. credibility as an international partner would be severely weakened.
Financial System Shock
Epstein’s network touched:
hedge funds
private equity firms
offshore financial jurisdictions
multinational banks
shadow finance structures
Full disclosure would reveal:
covert funding channels
elite financial crimes
laundering pipelines
tax evasion strategies
illegal asset flows between nations
This could destabilize segments of the global economy.
Markets react violently when systemic fraud becomes undeniable.
Why the Truth Cannot Surface
Protecting the architecture of power itself.
Epstein’s network was a cross-border, intelligence-embedded, politically shielded influence ecosystem.
Exposing it would:
collapse confidence in the justice system
expose coordination between intelligence agencies
reveal blackmail operations involving foreign states
uncover political compromise at the highest levels
destabilize both U.S. domestic and global power structures
The truth is existentially unreleaseable.
Current Signals of Containment
Recent public behavior strongly indicates continued suppression:
Pam Bondi making a strong statement that the files were “full,” then suddenly reversing
Netanyahu’s off-schedule meeting with Trump, consistent with discreet intelligence communication
U.S. Navy deployment to the Caribbean, far exceeding routine “drug interdiction” patterns
bipartisan refusal to unseal or release documents
legal shielding behind victim privacy laws and national security exemptions
These are classic indicators of coordinated system-protection behavior.
Bottom Line
The magnitude of what Epstein’s full exposure would reveal places it beyond the threshold of public disclosure.
The stakes are existential for multiple governments, intelligence alliances, and financial networks.
This is the preservation of an entire system built on interlinked political, financial, and intelligence interests.
The scale of the Epstein network makes disclosure structurally impossible, which is why the ambiguity is permanent.
The gaslight works only if people keep staring into it.
Understanding that is the point, not chasing an answer that will never surface.
This case is a closed loop of gaslighting designed to drain public focus.
It moves attention from real threats like food instability.
La Russia deve continuare nella sua operazione speciale per poter sradicare il nazzismo che impera in Ucraina. Trump non ha ancora capito questo concetto, oppure non lo vuole capire ma ogni modo dovrà tenere conto anche del movimento MAGA se non vuole bruciarsi prima della fine del suo mandato.