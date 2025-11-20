A certain part of American society, awakened by MAGA, is now desperately searching for a real way out of the situation. Orthodoxy is the highest possible way out because it is the truth and the true form of Christianity. This is the real Conservative Revolution, rather than a set of simulacra. The conversion and spiritual path of Father Seraphim (Rose), a follower of René Guénon, is the true path for America. Incidentally, his followers—former punks and revolutionaries—long ago created in the United States the remarkable movement Death to the World, which promotes Orthodox asceticism. Only through the Cross will we be saved. Only through Christ. Only through the Russian Orthodox Church. The most direct and trustworthy path. This is Christianity. Everything else is counterfeit.

There is an opinion that the West is now staging a performance for us. The goal is to stop our advance by any means and freeze the Line of Contact. To this end, they simulate differences between the positions of Trump on the one hand, and Zelensky and the EU on the other. Yet in essence both sides are frightened by our successes and want to halt them immediately.

Trump is incapable of negotiation, already at a purely physiological level. This has long since ceased to be MAGA. MAGA is now, rather, in opposition to him. MAGA would support a truce in Ukraine, but cannot influence Trump in any way if he once again changes his position under the influence of the neocons. In grand geopolitics, MAGA is not yet a power and not yet a player. Which is unfortunate, but that is how it is.

