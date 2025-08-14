Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Joseph Gorski
5h

Not likely, but I would love to see Trump go against Neocons and the Western powers and cut a deal to end this bloodshed.

Cynthia Lucas
4h

I have always been a conservative like Patrick Buchnan,Ross Perot,Ron Paul,Walter Jones and others who understand the meaning of TRUE LIBERTY and Small government.I started the Tea party educated everyone on the One World Order passed old John Birch material around. Gave out old books like Rose Martin,Phoebi Cortney,Henry Lamb and many others who traveled around the US warning on what was coming,We supported Sarah Palin and then came Trump he showed up at the Tea party Convention with Steve Bannon he then won our support.

I have warned MAGA about the Neocons yet some MAGA do not want to beleive Trump is deserting them or should we say owned by Aipac Zionist!

Yet in spite of that Social media is exposing the TRUTH and some are waking up like Candance Owen.Tucker,Redacted and many others. I keep praying to Jesus for Truth Peace and thank him for all the gifts he gives us. Pray for the Awakening !

