Dugin argues that MAGA is a true third force opposed to the Deep State, but now fractured and undermined by the GOP’s neocon core. Trump, caught between both, may use Alaska as his last chance to restore sovereignty and reconnect with his base.

MAGA is really important political and ideological phenomenon. It was essential in Trump’s victory. But Trump is compromise between GOP and MAGA. Trump driven by MAGA has won elections but afterwards passed to GOP with its neocon core.

GOP neocons want Trump to abandon MAGA irreversibly and become neocon. I presume that infights in MAGA are instrumentalised and somehow provoked by GOP. So now we have 3 units: neocon GOP, MAGA in full disarray and individual Trump posing as sovereign dictator on the top of both.

In fact MAGA is third party symmetric to Uniparty of Deep State=neocons=globalists and radically opposed to it. The different figures of MAGA now fight each other. So Uniparty is dismantling MAGA as the serious threat that gained huge influence.

Vance is regarded as the second chance to repeat Trump’s move: compromise between MAGA and GOP. But GOP (neocons) now feels itself too powerful to tolerate Vance. Vance is most likely to to be key person in MAGA in stead of being as well severely criticised by frustrated MAGA.

I guess it was Thiel who brokered MAGA - GOP deal where Trump was the seal. In some moment GOP has broken the deal (Greater Israel / Epstein list factor). Trump has abandoned MAGA starting to be independent power. The passage from commissary dictatorship to sovereign one Schmitt.

It seems Trump now wants to use his position as the highest instance over MAGA but as well over GOP. Deep State pole is prevailing but that threats Trump’s sovereignty. Alaska was not desired by Deep State (Uniparty). MAGA is on the contrary very enthusiastic about it.

Trump has made big move to Deep State in the last months. Too big. Now it is the last chance to improve the situation. Deep State now controls Trump too openly and too brutally. But Trump doesn’t like to be controlled. So Alaska is the opportunity to restore the balance.

Ukrainian case is less important to AIPAC than Israel. So the pressure on Trump is mostly from the globalist warmonger camp. It is also Deep State but a slightly different from Zionist pole. Netanyahu doesn’t consider Putin to be existential enemy respecting his position.

So theoretically Trump can use Alaska as important tool to attract MAGA base back without direct conflict with Zionist GOP. The only obstacle is he can not propose to Putin something that would really satisfy him (us). Here I see the limits and the causes of probable failure.

The real success of Alaska will be if Putin and Trump don’t mention Ukraine at all. There are so many other important issues.

