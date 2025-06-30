Trump has lost the majority of h7is previous supporters. Many Americans are now ready to go against Trump, because what Trump is doing now is in total opposition to what he has promised. The neocons who now manipulate Trump were initially against Trump. They belong to the Never Trump faction of the Republicans, but now became supporters of Trump more in order to manipulate him. On the other hand, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Charlie Kirk, the main figures in MAGA—all feel betrayed by Trump. Elon Musk has abandoned Trump or is hinting, making allusions that Trump was involved with Epstein. At least, he participated in some pedophilia-related actions. That is a huge accusation. Musk has abandoned Trump’s camp before, on the eve before this Israel-Iranian war, and now the American-Iranian war has started. Another faction of MAGA—Rand Paul and Steve Bannon—recently met with Trump at the White House, urging him not to get involved in the Iranian war.

I think that now MAGA is not just split—it is totally lost. So Trump is, more than in the first term, kidnapped, taken as hostage by globalists, by deep state, by neocons, by all of those against whom he fought during his electoral campaign. He has destroyed his political base.

Musk suggested creating his new party, possibly dubbing “the America Party, ” earlier on. The left wing of the Democratic Party, with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, are already against Trump, together with people like Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, Alex Jones, Charlie Kirk, Matt Gaetz, and many others. So there is doubling in new politics—Trump has lost Trump. Trump is now outside of Trump once more.

At the same time, I don’t see the importance and the power of Democrats has grown—not at all. So Democrats still have a very low profile, a very low level of support. And Trump has lost his own support incredibly fast. So there is a huge amount of people in the United States who are against the war, but who have zero political representation. Before, they were distributed between Democrats and Republicans, and now they are totally abandoned. Immediately, we have a third pole. There are globalist left liberals, globalists; there is this MAGA core—that is the millions and millions and millions. That’s a third party or a third pole or a third power whose representation is now very badly needed in the United States, because the mass of the population that is not satisfied, neither with globalists or deep state nor with Trump now, is huge.

Elon Musk has once asked his 220 million followers if they think it’s “time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle,”on his social media account with 200 million people, 60 million have participated in this poll and 80% have said yes. Musk and MAGA, if they would start a new party, I think it would win in all the ongoing elections.

We need to follow this moment, because it is not just hesitation from parts of people supporting Trump—Trump has lost his core voters, and they have no representation after the moment of glory, after the moment of victory when they won with Trump and through Trump. They once felt that victory was so close, and now, with this new war, they have lost all hope in Trump.

So I believe the Third World War, involving the United States, could unfold in parallel with a civil war within the country—not only between two factions of the population, but a three-pole civil war. Not just one against the other, but there are liberal democrats, there is the hardcore MAGA, and there are Trumpists and neocons loyal to Trump.

And now, in MAGA in general, there is unprecedented amount of anti-Israel feeling inside the United States. Most people—mostly American nationalists and patriots—they were more or less pro-Israel. And now, it is millions and millions of people hate Israel who they believed are trying to control the American government, which is against U.S. sovereignty. They have nothing against Jews or Israel initially, but when Israeli politicians are believed to be manipulating the American government, that is different. That is a loss of sovereignty.

I have never seen in my life such a huge wave of anti-Israel feelings in American society. It is not anti-Semitic, not at all—it is anti-Israel.

I think that the blow against Trump is much greater than he could have suspected. So there is something much more tectonic in these changes. That was a trap for him. That was his mistake, a big error—the biggest error he has committed, maybe in all his life—with this bombing of Iran. He didn’t reach any goal. Now, the United States is at war officially against Iran. He didn’t hit the goal, and he has lost everything, more than he could permit himself to lose.

I think that maybe he was really blackmailed. Many American patriots, they say Trump was blackmailed by Mossad, because he participated in the orgies or illicit actions on Epstein Island. They blackmailed him through those networks, and that would end his presidency immediately. Because Epstein’s case is something so awful that all American people are in a state of rage against that. And if Trump is now, it seems, was implicated in or participated in that—so that would end his career. But many consider that the war against Iran is confirmation of the fact that he was on the Epstein list.

