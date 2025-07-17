Hamas was created by Mossad. They served to occupy and destroy Gaza. The bad guys deserve being killed. Jolani was created by Mossad. This bad guy deserves being killed. And Damascus occupied and destroyed. What a devilish way of thinking and acting.

Trump is acting as if he is an object not a subject.

I really suffer the current events in US because I feel deep solidarity with MAGA. Totally disinterested. The American people started to prove that it is alive, with a dignity, intelligent and sane in spite of the totally corrupted globalist elite. He is brutally betrayed.

I would be really happy if the US were become a Civilisation State based on the (American) traditional values separately from the decadent postmodern liberal West. I believed in MAGA as a power capable to change the direction of the history from the decadance to the revival.

So I am disappointed and sad about Trump. Maybe he’ll still recover. By now he goes deeper and deeper into the Swamp. Abandoning his base, losing any credibility. Politics is about an ideology, a history, about the ideas. It is not business as usual.

The politics is a kind of theology. You can regard the politics as the art of deal when you are far from the world history, on its margins. When you decide for humanity you have no right to be a trader. You have to be the thinker, the hero, the saviour, the King.

Trump’s Power can not be Trump’s Weakness. The fear, the lie, the dependence on the secret services of the foreign country are incompatible with the real Power. Make Trump great again! Publish Epstein files, kill Deep State, put Israel in due place, stop aid to Kiev. As promised.

