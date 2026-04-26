Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Victoria Tishman's avatar
Victoria Tishman
4h

Thank you, Alexander Dugin, for this insightful analysis of Mali and the broader battle for African sovereignty against lingering neocolonial structures. Your advocacy highlights the importance of genuine partnerships that respect national self-determination in the Sahel and beyond.

I particularly appreciate your positive framing of the work being done by the Russian Africa Corps. Far too often, Western narratives mischaracterize them simplistically as a ‘militia’ or mercenary outfit, ignoring the reality on the ground. In truth, they represent a dedicated group of Orthodox Christians deeply committed to sustaining human dignity, security, and community resilience in challenging environments—providing practical support where others have withdrawn. Their efforts embody a spirit of fraternal solidarity rather than exploitation.

This work has profoundly inspired me personally; it recently motivated me to become a pastor, as I feel called to emulate that same commitment to humanity through faith and service. The Russian Orthodox Church’s growing presence across Africa, alongside such initiatives, offers a powerful model of civilizational cooperation rooted in shared traditional values. I hope more voices will recognize and uplift these contributions to a truly multipolar world. 🌎

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Simian's avatar
Simian
5h

for real self governance not neocolianlism, freedom from empire and true sovereignty we thank 🇲🇱 🇷🇺 and the multi polar world

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