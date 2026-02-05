Radio Sputnik, Escalation Show Host: So, the US Department of Justice has finally published the Epstein lists: 3 million files that journalists are now actively sorting through. Some things look terrible, others comical, especially when individual names appearing in these materials are taken out of context. They found Zhirinovsky, Lenin, and even characters from films and cartoons.

Alexander Dugin, last year you mentioned that your name appeared in one of the correspondences. To sum up this whole story, how should it be interpreted, given that the news is spreading rapidly in both Russian and foreign media?

Alexander Dugin: In my opinion, I would not underestimate the significance of what is happening. A global network of pedophiles involved in torture, rape, murder, even cannibalism and “black masses” has now been exposed. This network included the elite of both American parties: from George Bush Sr. to Barack Obama, the Clintons, and Bill Gates. Their own participation as well as that of many European leaders in this structure has been confirmed. Many of them are now resigning because belonging to this group, being part of Epstein’s inner circle, and visiting his island are, in principle, a total discrediting for any politician, public figure, person with scientific ambitions, thinker, philosopher, economist, or businessman. In essence, belonging to this criminal network, being acquainted with Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and other figures in their circle in any capacity, is tantamount to a full admission of criminal activity.

Therefore, in my opinion, this is extremely serious. First, the most important thing is that the modern Western elite is so immoral that no one in the West has the moral right to lecture their own society or dictate to it what to do, and when it comes to other nations, these degenerates — the pedophile, liberal, globalist elite — simply have no right to open their mouths. In my opinion, it is simply immoral to engage in any negotiations with them or to sit next to people who are tainted by the “Epstein list.” People who respect their dignity are forbidden from finding themselves in the same situation as those who openly trample on that dignity. It is a matter of honor: the people on the Epstein list have completely lost any sense of being respectable or ability to interact with decent people. There is a harsh term in Russian criminal slang — byt’ zakontachennym — “to be finished,” “to be utterly discredited.” People who have participated in child abuse are totally discredited in every respect. And that is the first colossal conclusion. Now they are trying to hush up this scandal a little, but it will have truly tectonic consequences.

Host: Allow me to ask an additional question: will the Western politicians and officials who are involved in this story really get away with it? Or will it all be limited to the high-profile resignations we are seeing right now, such as Peter Mandelson in Britain or Miroslav Lajčák in Slovakia?

Alexander Dugin: I can’t say for sure, but the question is: who will judge them? In order to judge these people involved in such monstrous crimes against children, women, and innocent people — including threats to bury under Trump’s fields those underage girls who tried to protest against what was done to them — a revolution must take place. People must emerge who are truly free from any contact with this environment. And here it turns out that there’s both Musk and Bannon, not to mention Trump himself — Trump is totally smeared by this inner circle of Epstein, including the first lady. Who can really judge them? To judge them is to judge the entire modern West, to judge the Western elite and those who now rule the world.

Moreover, there were two prominent politicians in both the Democratic and Republican parties who insisted on the publication of these files. This did not happen thanks to the benevolence of Trump, who himself was a direct participant in pedophile activities on Epstein’s island. The point is that Republican Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna, who certainly had nothing to do with this, were able to push this decision through despite fierce resistance from the elites. Trump once claimed that these documents did not exist and that it was all fiction, but now it turns out that it is not fiction, but a real verdict on the Western elites. How can they be judged when they are the power in the West?

In such cases, people usually storm the Bastille, carry out coups, and take to the streets in angry, frenzied crowds who simply can no longer tolerate the scum that have seized world power. This is not yet visible, and it is unclear what will happen next, but in any case, it is a compelling reason for a total anti-elite revolution in the US and other countries. I know of no other precedent in history where something like this has gone unpunished.

Now some are running away, some are hiding, some are trying to hush up the scandal and downplay the significance of the publication of the files, but the more people read them, the more horrified they become. The files contain information not only about child abuse, but also about human trafficking at the highest level.

That is the first observation. The second is that it seems that many people went to Epstein’s island not to satisfy their perversions. They went there as a kind of “human resources department” of the world government to participate in criminal acts that were recorded on film and became the subject of blackmail. Without this dossier linked to Epstein’s island, you simply cannot join the elite. This is a well-organized, systematic discrediting of Western politicians, which is a necessary “ticket” to power, which in itself is monstrous. At one time, the KGB and pro-Soviet regimes in Eastern Europe were accused of similar practices, but it turns out that in the West, this has developed into even more grotesque forms. The question remains open, and I don’t want to go into details, but it is already a proven fact: if you want to join the elite, commit a monstrous crime on camera, and then, having been completely discredited, you will be able to enter the government and carry out the instructions of a certain center.

Now the third question: what is this center? It is interesting that in Epstein’s files, a significant part of the documents is not devoted to rape at all, but to world government. The correspondence with high-ranking politicians discusses the displacement of power and coups in Russia and Ukraine. In Ukraine, the plan succeeded, and Epstein is happy about it. In Russia, in 2012, this circle had the idea of removing the legitimate president, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, and replacing him with representatives of the opposition — Ilya Ponomarev and Alexei Navalny are mentioned there. Moreover, Epstein and Bannon’s correspondence also mentions my name in the context of the existence of conservative traditionalist circles in Russia that support a multipolar world and reject Western hegemony.

Many people are mentioned in this capacity. Not everyone listed in the files was involved in crimes: our president, Vladimir Putin, for example, appears there as a target for elimination, pressure, and overthrow. Both friends and enemies are described there. The question arises: what kind of power is this? These circles not only supply “live goods” and collect compromising information, they work for someone else, having their own plan to reshape the world, supporting some regimes and discrediting others.

And here another terrible thing is revealed, which has caused a huge scandal in the US: it is quite obvious that Israel is behind this. Israeli special services directed and coordinated all these activities. Ghislaine Maxwell’s father was an official Mossad resident in the US. Now a clear picture is emerging: Israel used such compromising information to control American and, possibly, world politics. This completely changes all perceptions and the playing field. America considered itself sovereign, and Israel merely an ally in the Middle East, but suddenly it turns out that the opposite is true. It was Israel that directed American policy, coordinating the blackmail process. At the same time, Epstein and his entourage made no secret of their overt Zionist racism. In the files, they discuss: “Will it be just us at the party, or will those damn goyim be there too?” And Epstein replies: “Yes, unfortunately, the goyim will be there too.” This is blatant complicity in the Zionist plan to control the West. Previously, only marginal conspiracy theorists talked about this, and no one believed them, thinking that such a great country could not be a tool in the hands of a small state. But now America, horrified, has seen that it can be.

What other suspicions are confirmed and what else will be discovered in these files, given that only half of them have been published? And finally, it is extremely important to note that the files related to Trump himself appeared on the website of the US Department of Justice, headed by Pamela Bondi, for a couple of hours. The documents confirmed his complicity in acts of pedophilia. The same website also features stories about Melania Trump, the mayor of New York, many representatives of the European elite, the [British] royal family (including Prince Andrew), and people from Macron’s inner circle. They all ended up on this list, and, by the way, Elon Musk was there too.

Continue: