On April 28th, 2025, the anti-globalist cause lost one of its most iconic, controversial, and original voices and minds. James Porrazzo, born and raised in New York, passed away at the age of 53 in his newfound home in Novi Sad, Serbia.

Among the most visible and prominent political manifestations of his life path, Porrazzo’s name is inseparable from the very beginning of his “career” as a dissident, namely, his political activism with American Front and his turn to found New Resistance — both of which became the subject of his most (in)famous “exposé” by the so-called Southern Poverty Law Center. Through New Resistance and its organ under his editorship, Open Revolt!, Porrazzo played the historic role of introducing ideas and authors from the European New Right and the post-Soviet Russian landscape, most noticeably Alexander Dugin, to American dissidents in particular and, of course, the English-language virtual world at large, which in our digital days means virtually the entire world.

Open Revolt! published, among many other things, the first English-language interview with Daria Platonova Dugina, who was later gifted the rare token of one of New Resistance’s Green Star lapel pins. Receiving its name from Christian Bouchet’s Nouvelle Résistance and becoming the first American movement to promote Dugin’s Fourth Political Theory, Porrazzo’s New Resistance represented a trans-continental “Silk Road” of ideas and aesthetics, much of which foreshadowed, anticipated, and to varying extents influenced subsequent developments in North and South America and Europe.