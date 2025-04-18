Playback speed
Message to Trump: Russia’s Victory Over Ukraine is Non-Negotinable – Dugin Digital Edition

Alexander Dugin
Apr 18, 2025
Transcript

AI Alexander Dugin breaks down what Trump needs to understand if he’s serious about easing tensions with Russia and stopping WW3.

Alexander Dugin
