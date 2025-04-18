AI Alexander Dugin breaks down what Trump needs to understand if he’s serious about easing tensions with Russia and stopping WW3.
Message to Trump: Russia’s Victory Over Ukraine is Non-Negotinable – Dugin Digital Edition
Apr 18, 2025
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post