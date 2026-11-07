Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Not Today's avatar
Not Today
3hEdited

Prof. Dugin you have written so many books that I feel obliged to skip newer books or translations and stick to my list of books that are waiting for me to read. This short excerpt is rather confusing as far as all the metaphors are concerned that are mentioned. Metaphors usually tend to hide something rather than explain the real thing. Your book, The 4th Way - Introduction to the fourth political theory was published in 2014 and recently reprinted, and has 683 pages; this book appears to me to be more structured to begin my quest into your fourth way. Your work definitely deserves a thorough study. We are living in interesting times that need some reworking.

What especially strikes me in the new Russia is the surprising bloom of the press and book publishing, which is truly amazing. Editions can be had as printed books, e-books and audio-books and in a scale that is not seen in the West. That means a revival of culture. I am really impressed. And what I particularly notice is the reassessment and comments about the history of Russia and this not only by historical, economical and philosophical researchers, but also on a large scale by people eager to give their account of 'their' history. There are several very popular writers, like Andrej Askovd and Serzh Vinterkej (Back to the CCCP - already with more that 60 episodes, each book size), in which the interest goes foremost to the Повседневность, the 'daily life' in former times, which is also reconstructed in large books. Some are nostalgic, but also critical. The Russian term Повседневность goes further than 'daily life, but also describes the structure and wheeling en dealing in the politics of the country.

I guess that for the greater majority of people this Повседневность will always be the most important aspect of what they want and expect from politics. Russia has a new future and needs to reconsider old values, but the West needs a reconstruction even more. That is why I am eager to read your books.

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Kenneth chamberland's avatar
Kenneth chamberland
2h

When do your Police and Armed Services Turn from Honour to Cowards:This of a Question to the ones who know…

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