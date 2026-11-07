In this excerpt from the book Politica Aeterna: Political Platonism & the Dark Enlightenment, Alexander Dugin explores the metaphysical foundations of the Fourth Political Theory, portraying modernity as a descent from spiritual transcendence into materialism and liberal hegemony, while arguing that overcoming this civilizational decline requires a radical reversal of modernity’s trajectory and a return to the spiritual principles of traditional society.

The Fourth Political Theory represents an appeal not to variations or combinations of the political philosophies of the modern, but to a radical paradigm shift. This shift can be described negatively as a rejection of the political philosophy of the Mother in its metaphysical foundation, that is, simply as the elimination of modernity altogether. The beginning of modernity already carries with it the meaning, the content, and the logic of its end.

From the beginning, modernity could lead to nothing other than the present-day liberal hegemony. In order to truly get out of this rut today, we need to move in the opposite direction. But this does not mean that we must simply stand still and stop moving in the direction indicated by the vector of modernisation. That is not enough and it is not possible. It is a question of setting a radically different goal. And to move, but in a completely different direction. Not forward, but backward. However, this movement ‘backwards’ is just a symbol and a convention. For behind us, before the advent of modernity, is heaven, the suns of the spirit and the immortal (now truly immortal, undying, the resurrected and resurrecting) God.

In the political history of the West, and due to the scale of Western colonisation, in the rest of the world, we descended from the political philosophy of the Father through the political philosophy of the Son to the political philosophy of the Mother. In the structure of Politica Aeterna, this process is visible and placed on an ontological map, in which all genera, all levels are present synchronously, simultaneously. Therefore, each step of the movement did not irreversibly cancel the previous phase or stage, but changed the position of the observer, the ontological and epistemological situation of the subject (and with it, the object). The process of descending through the levels of political philosophy is based on a freely made decision, and this decision becomes fatal, becomes fate, only after it is made.

The descent through these levels from the Father through the Son to the Mother is not a mechanical fate, it is a sequence of freely made decisions. There is nothing predetermined in the vector and the nature of this descent: each moment and each transition is based on a choice. But the paradigmatic fatality that follows the choice is fundamental and takes place in the vertical dimension. The decision to remain in a philosophical paradigm or to change it can be both an expression of ill will and the result of error. In a sense, without making a choice, it is difficult to know for certain where that choice would lead, even if there is every reason not to try to move in some direction. Freedom is such that it cannot knowingly rule out any points of application — even the most misguided and disastrous ones.

The paradigmatic choice and transition from Platonism to Aristotelianism and then to atomism is a sequential catastrophe. The gap between the political philosophy of the Father and the political philosophy of the Son is within the paradigm of traditional society (premodern), while the transition to the political philosophy of the Mother means a rupture, a step outside of it. Here the true choice is along the vertical axis. And what we know of the last millennium of Western civilisation (and in recent centuries of all humanity) convinces us unequivocally that principled choices were made in favour of going down the vertical of paradigms.

To go to the right or to the left is a matter of choice when standing firmly on the horizontal plane. It is a secondary choice subordinate to the primary choice, the vertical one.

Modernity’s vertical choice can be likened to being tossed into the abyss. If we are a stone, we can only fall. In this case our time is the time of falling, of descent and death (Nietzsche’s Untergang). But if we are birds, even if we are just fledglings, we have the chance to figure this out, to prove it and to be convinced of it. For a stone to fall into the abyss is only a fall. But if we are talking about a soul that has wings but has never used them before, the toss into the abyss will be the beginning of flight. This is how chicks are taught to fly at a certain point in time. It is only in this flight itself that one discovers who is the rock and who is the bird.

The throw into the abyss of modernity, the transition to the political philosophy of the Mother, at some point leads to the discovery of the grand scale of the metaphysical catastrophe. The ‘Dark Enlightenment’ is precisely the moment when the magnitude of the catastrophe is fully revealed. It is at this moment that a radical turn in consciousness takes place. This is the beginning of the Fourth Political Theory. While the fledgling, thrown out of the nest, is flying, he does not yet know whether he is a stone or a bird. He who knows only how to fall is incapable of moving ‘backwards’ through the only possible gravitational trajectory (a movement into the abyss is not a movement along a plane, it is a fall).

Accordingly, only a ‘winged being’ can accept the Fourth Political Theory, for whom ‘backwards’ means ‘upwards’, in the opposite direction to that of modernity, where only the one who is capable of flight can move.

Here one may recall Plato’s teaching on what man is. From Plato’s point of view, man is a winged being. And he is in a body as a result of the fall, as a consequence of the catastrophe that happened to him. Man’s task is to cultivate his wings so that he learns to fly and so that death becomes the end of the caterpillar’s existence and the beginning of a butterfly capable of flight — a celebration of birth and resurrection. Better yet, to ‘die while alive’ and fly vertically — back to our heavenly homeland. That is the deeper meaning of the Fourth Political Theory.

The Fourth Political Theory is an aspiration to radically reverse the logic of world history. But since this history is a fall (top-down movement: the logos of the Father to the logos of the Son to the logos of the Mother), the Fourth Political Theory is a rise from the abyss. It is not a trivial conservatism at all. Conservatism makes sense in order to hold on to the paradigm or to limit the choices horizontally. When the decision for modernity was made, conservatism lost its meaning and came to denote the paradoxical desire to preserve the fall itself, to make the fall reliable, guaranteed, sustainable. In a sense, such conservatism is a way of putting the awakening terror to sleep, of veiling it, of making the faller not notice that he is falling, of imposing on him the hallucination that he is not falling.

This is the code of pseudo-logic: modernist conservatism is perhaps the worst thing about modernity, because in its context the lie lies about itself — and does so in the most effective way.

The Fourth Political Theory is quite different from conservatism. It is, rather, a revolution that calls for a dramatic and irreversible change in the basic vector of being and living, of how we think about the civilisation of modernity, thus breaking with it as a whole, as a paradigm. In order to go ‘back’, it is necessary to move ‘upwards’, i.e. where the fatal materialistic mechanisms of modernity cannot move.

The modern is like a hearse that has descended from a mountain. This hearse does not fly. Following inertia, it has only one way out — to be blown to pieces, to disintegrate into atoms.

In order to really change the situation, the vector of modernity, the almost imminent arrival of the postmodern and ‘Dark Liberalism’, it is necessary to fundamentally reconsider the attitude towards all the things that appear in the context of the political philosophy of the Mother as something self-evident, obvious, indisputable. Nothing is obvious and indisputable for human beings. Consciousness always deals with representations, but these can be constructed according to one paradigmatic model or another.

The postmodern reassessment of stratification, codebreaking and de-territorialisation seeks to overturn the Platonic and the Aristotelian, making them experientially unreliable and impossible. But this is nothing more than the work and deconstruction of representation — this time nihilistic, materialistic and aggressively aimed at destroying the vertical, spiritual, heavenly dimension. The structures and rhizomatic networks thus created are, for all their cogency, nothing but pseudo-logical chimeras, like everything in the underworld of titans, shadows and ghosts.

Share Alexander Dugin

Leave a comment

Excerpt from the book: Politica Aeterna — Political Platonism & the Dark Enlightenment