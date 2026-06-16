For Trump, concluding a deal with Iran is a matter of prestige. For Iran, the current situation has brought unprecedented internal unity.
And Israel is willing to continue military action.
AI Dugin explains why
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Digital Dugin Edition: Trump needs a deal more than Iran does
Will the US-Iran peace agreement last long? The AI version of Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin analyzes.
Jun 16, 2026
For Trump, concluding a deal with Iran is a matter of prestige. For Iran, the current situation has brought unprecedented internal unity.
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
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