Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Digital Dugin Edition: Trump needs a deal more than Iran does

Will the US-Iran peace agreement last long? The AI version of Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin analyzes.
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Alexander Dugin
Jun 16, 2026

For Trump, concluding a deal with Iran is a matter of prestige. For Iran, the current situation has brought unprecedented internal unity.

And Israel is willing to continue military action.

AI Dugin explains why

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