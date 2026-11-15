If they lie to you in one, two, three things how can you be certain that they don’t lie to you in all other things? But to get through it the conspiracy theory isn’t enough. We need philosophy, history of religions, sociology, anthropology, political science.

We need to untangle the Western Modernity. Its base is the rejection of Christianity with all its aspects including physics, cosmology, society, politics, culture, moral, metaphysics. That happened about 500 years ago in Western Europe. Now we are in the terminal stage.

The Western Modernity (science and technology included) is the civilisational cancer. All that is modern is essentially toxic and inhuman. The bourgeois, the capitalism, the democracy, the liberalism, the national state, the social contract are the antichristian perversions.

We can’t improve anything by shallow slogan, political declarations or heated debates. Without full scale reconstruction of the Modernity nothing is possible. The way is blocked. All the rest is one disgusting show more.

The crisis of the modern world is self evident. But in order to deal with it properly we need to have some metaphysical faculties we totally lack. The very Modernity strictly prohibits it. The Modernity is iron totalitarian ideology that has hard grip over the whole humanity.

The ideology in narrow sense is liberalism, communism, fascism, nationalism and some subspecies of them. But put together they form the Ideology in broader sense. That is Western Modernity. The traditionalists proposed the method how to grasp it.

The common denominator for all kinds of modern ideologies is the rejection of the Tradition, of the Sacred, of the genuine authentic Christianity. They are horns of the Beast. The normal world has ended with the Middle Ages. What followed was the apocalyptic preparations.

If the world has to end let it be. But the most important is to meet that moment in the right camp. Because the end of the world is the end of the Great War between Heaven and Hell. The issue is on God. The choice of camp is on us.

The education is the system of the mind control. When educative firm the mental structures, the intellectual formatting of the mind. It is anything but objective, neutral. There is no such thing. Educating we put under control, submit to the power. We install OS.

Who install OS in mind of people that control and rule them. The education is the process of installing OS. The ideologies are the type of OS - Apple, Microsoft or Unix. The ideologies are indispensable whether we remark that or not. It is always processing in the depth of mind.

The claim of total sovereignty of the individual is ideological bluff. It is strictly impossible. The content of individual is installed in him by the society and through ideological tools. The liberalism formats society as consisting from individuals. It induced the individual.

The communism induced two antagonist classes. The nationalism induced the nation. Neither individual, nor class, nor nation exist. They are ideological constructs imposed by the Western Modernity. All of them are false consciousness, artificial alienation of Dasein.

The Modernity is a trap.

The main and most powerful colonisation is colonisation of mind. The western Modernity colonised not only non-western society. It colonised first the West itself stealing its historic consciousness, perverting its traditions and intellectual heritage.

In order to colonise the other you need first colonise yourself. If the West wants to return to its own identity, roots, tradition it needs first to decolonise itself, to liberate its own history from usurpation of the Enlightenment and false theory of the progress.

We can’t recolonise the Rest without decolonising the West itself. Decolonise the West means to organise the great revolt against the Modernity, against Modern World.

It is not the West against the East (or the Rest). The Western Modernity is anti-West. So anti-West against East (Rest) deeply perverted by western (anti-Western in essence) colonisation/modernisation.

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