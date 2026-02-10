Share

The all history of Jews was defined by the fidelity to Yahwe (old God) or to Ba’al aka Satan (young “god”). The Jews are split in half, always hesitating between the poles. The repentance or transgression. The Modernity in general is transgression. So modern Jews come to Ba’al.

The Modernity is not the creationof Jews. It was not imagined and imposed by them. They started to actively participate in it relatively late. But soon enough they became champions in that. Long before them the Europeans (Anglo-Saxons above all) have betrayed God

The Modernity is general transgression to Satan and abandon of the faith in One God, in Christ and the Church. Epstein pedophile elite as global ruling class is the logical conclusion of the Western Modernity. The Modernity has corrupted Jews as well as all others.

The European Modernity has pushed the Jews toward Ba’al, awakening ancient archetype inside of this very special people. The materialism, atomism, individualism, egoism were totally rejected by Jewish tradition. The (very dark) Enlightenment corrupted them.

The Jewish people is not like any other. They are best among the best and worst among the worst. Ba’al worshipping Jews are the second. The Zionism is the party of Ba’al disguised as that of Yahwe. Those on the side of Yahwe are still waiting. Ba’al people is acting already.

Ba’al Jews are erev rav, the people of great mixture. They consist from the descendants of extinguished races of semi-demons, so called bne-Elohim, angels who descended on the mount Hermon seduced by the beauty of women.

The End time return to Palestine should be based on repentance (tshuva) not on the chutzpah. The miracles start after Messiah comes not before. The world government under Zionist control is Nimrod-Ba’al project. Not Messiah’s. Judeo-Christianity is Ba’al’s cult. Hence Epstein.

The key author to decipher what is really going on is René Guénon. He is crucial. He explained how the modern West was build in the overturning the truth of sacred Tradition. Nietzsche has discovered European nihilism. Heidegger elaborated that later. Guénon is the best.

René Guénon shows the way how to get out the Modernity not falling in the trap of neospiritualism (occultism, New Age). That is extremely important right now. Only traditional religion and authentic metaphysical knowledge can give us correct answers.

