MOLDOVA LOST FOR OPPOSITION: DIGITAL DUGIN EDITION

Moldova is slipping into totalitarianism, where those in power will stop at nothing to hold on.
Alexander Dugin
Sep 30, 2025
▫️ Moldova is slipping into totalitarianism, where those in power will stop at nothing to hold on.

▫️ The West is ready to push Moldova into conflict with Russia if needed.

AI Dugin explains 👆

