MOLDOVA LOST FOR OPPOSITION: DIGITAL DUGIN EDITION

Moldova is slipping into totalitarianism, where those in power will stop at nothing to hold on.

Alexander Dugin
Sep 30, 2025

▫️ Moldova is slipping into totalitarianism, where those in power will stop at nothing to hold on.
▫️ The West is ready to push Moldova into conflict with Russia if needed.