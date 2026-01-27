Host: Let us begin by discussing the negotiations in Abu Dhabi, which have undoubtedly captured the attention of the entire world. This is the first instance since the start of the Special Military Operation of a trilateral interaction in which representatives of Russia, Ukraine, and the United States sat at the same table. Naturally, the informational vacuum was immediately filled with numerous theories: what exactly was discussed, and what agreements, if any, were reached.

There is extremely little official information. We have only a statement by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who once again raised the territorial issue and claims that a document on security guarantees for Ukraine has been agreed upon “one hundred percent.” In this, he remains true to himself, continuing to broadcast his familiar narrative. Much more interesting, however, is the position of the American side. U.S. representatives—Steve Witkoff in particular—speak of a “serious breakthrough” and describe the discussions as constructive. American officials emphasize that the participants treated one another with marked respect and demonstrated a genuine willingness to compromise.

This raises the main question: what should we expect going forward? Will the meetings in Abu Dhabi become that decisive step towards a peaceful settlement, or are they merely another form of diplomatic camouflage?

Alexander Dugin: From my point of view, expecting peace right now is pointless: the conditions we are in are entirely unsuited to it. At best, one could speak of a temporary ceasefire. Behind the terse statements from our side and the moderately optimistic reports from the Americans lies a stalemate.

If we rewind the process a little, back to the negotiations in Anchorage, we will recall that our president proposed to Donald Trump the conditions under which Russia would be prepared to agree to a ceasefire. It is important to understand that these conditions were significantly below what we truly require. This was a gesture of goodwill, a readiness for substantial—though not fatal—compromises. To stop the bloodshed, there was only one way out: to accept this, to put it mildly, benevolent Russian proposal.

Trump understood this. He grasped how far Vladimir Putin was prepared to go: in essence, the president was ready to suspend hostilities without achieving the full range of objectives set at the beginning of the Special Military Operation. At that moment, our plan did not envisage complete denazification or total demilitarization. The discussion concerned control over the DPR [Donetsk People’s Republic] and the LPR [Lugansk People’s Republic], our military presence in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, and a number of other demands. This was far less than what could be considered a full-fledged victory—very serious concessions that, for a range of reasons (the president knows best here), we decided to make.

Trump realized this and began to promote our plan, since from his point of view it was advantageous for the West and for Ukraine: Ukraine would remain as a subject, and we even agreed to certain guarantees of its security (without NATO membership and without the deployment of massive armies). Our proposal was genuinely generous toward the adversary—one could hardly wish for better.

Yet even this did not stop them. An outright sabotage of “Anchorage” began. The European Union, Britain, and, of course, Zelenskyy started putting forward counter-demands: an immediate ceasefire, the introduction of NATO troops onto Ukraine’s legally recognized territory, and expanded guarantees. This is exactly what Zelenskyy repeats when he claims that he has “agreed on something” (in truth, more with the Europeans than with the Americans).

Trump himself, owing to his impulsiveness and erratic nature, quickly lost focus on these agreements. After the capture of Maduro, the scandal around Greenland, and amid preparations for a new stage of war with Iran, the Anchorage plan was pushed to the periphery of his attention. By inertia, he began speaking to us in his usual style: issuing orders, ignoring obligations, applying pressure, and making threats.

His most recent messages boiled down to demands that we yield to the requirements of the Europeans and Zelenskyy: sign everything immediately, and that is that. In effect, Trump began treating us as vassals. Unfortunately, he lacks any model of partnership or of dignified, allied relations. In his world, there are either enemies to be destroyed or vassals and slaves. Since we showed goodwill and a willingness to compromise, in his logic we are not enemies—and if we are not enemies, then we must take the place of obedient servants. His thinking does not allow for a third option.

Host: Why did it unfold in precisely this way? Is this connected with success in Venezuela, with the very capture of Maduro?

Alexander Dugin: The thing is that Trump thinks in short cycles. Because Zelenskyy and the European Union very skillfully sabotaged the Anchorage agreements at the initial stage, dragging out the process and advancing unacceptable conditions, they managed to delay and effectively blur it. And Trump simply forgot what had been agreed upon. He forgot that he had been warned: the proposed option was the limit of our compromise—we would go no further and would discuss nothing beyond it.

Under the influence of success in Venezuela and his loud, cowboy-like, almost hooligan-style politics, Trump succumbed to dizziness from success. His terrorist methods on a global scale are yielding results, and he feels that there are no longer any limits. That is why he began speaking to us as if we were vassals. But we will not tolerate this. Yes, we formally observe protocol: we sent military representatives to Abu Dhabi so that, with calm Slavic faces, they could look at this frenzied scum, and then we recalled them. We do not comment on the outcomes because there is nothing there to comment on.

Our president strictly adheres to his promises and cannot simply declare a rejection of the “spirit of Anchorage,” but that spirit itself no longer exists. They are trying to pressure and humiliate us. A very subtle game is underway: we do not withdraw from the process solely in order to demonstrate our capacity for agreements and not to raise the level of escalation too abruptly. In reality, however, these negotiations are doomed. As soon as Trump began taking into account the demands of the European Union and Ukraine—which are categorically unacceptable to us—he crossed out everything that had been discussed in Alaska. Now this is merely a routine leading nowhere.

Trump is offering us a humiliating model of relations that is unacceptable for Russia. However, we are not yet ready to move to the next level of confrontation. And the next step would already be more than just words about missiles. If Ukraine and NATO go further, we will exhaust the resource of threats. We will no longer be able to threaten—we will have to strike. Until we move to that strike, let negotiators like Witkoff and Kushner shuttle around Abu Dhabi or come to Moscow: it’s clean here, it’s safe, they can walk around freely. This is an entirely sterile diplomatic track.

The problem is that the West has never believed in our genuine geopolitical sovereignty. Certain failures during the Special Military Operation were taken by the enemy as evidence of weakness and insufficient resolve. At some point, we missed the moment for a harsh response, relying on Western rationality—but there is none there; they understand only force. Having missed the opportunity to demonstrate that force at an intermediate level, we now find ourselves in a situation where the next step in asserting our geopolitical agency requires an extreme escalation of stakes. At this point, I do not see how a nuclear conflict can be avoided because in the West no one any longer takes statements about “Poseidon” and “Burevestnik” [Russian strategic weapons systems] seriously.

There are many targets that could be struck. For example, one could completely destroy the government quarter in Kiev, so that it simply no longer exists. Even if we did not hit the military-political leadership of this terrorist regime itself, they would still be forced to hide in bunkers and move underground through sewer systems. One could go further—cool the ardor of the most Russophobic, most aggressive European enemies. I do not think we have yet matured to the use of strategic nuclear weapons, but we must be prepared for it. If the West, with which we are fighting in Ukraine, denies us the right to sovereignty, we have no other choice but to prove it by any available means.

Simpler forms of demonstrating our seriousness and strategic power were, unfortunately, missed by us,as we believed it would be possible to manage with conventional types of weapons. Meanwhile, escalation continues, moving to a new level: no de-escalation has occurred on either side. On the contrary, the enemy is inflaming the situation, and we are forced to respond. The moment has now come when everyone is waiting for our strike. The world is frozen in anticipation: why, how, with what force and effect will we respond? To do so is fundamentally necessary.

Actions have consequences, but so does inaction. If we do not strike, we confirm in the eyes of the enemy our inability to act. In contemporary politics of interaction with the West, there is no longer any concept of rational restraint. There is only “I can” or “I cannot.” Either you turn your enemy into Gaza, or Gaza is turned into you. It is a monstrous, horrific formula that one would prefer never to hear, but it is not we who dictate it. I repeat: either Gaza is your enemy, or Gaza is you.

Attempts to draw red lines, shift them, make statements, or enter into compromises—none of this works anymore. It does not work even in relations between the United States and the European Union, let alone with us. The only argument now is effective action. Words have been devalued. Trump simply kidnapped the acting sovereign president of Venezuela, in two hours effectively annexing the country and declaring its riches his own. This is a direct act of international terrorism, a trampling of all norms, but Trump openly says that international law does not exist.

We may be morally outraged by this, but we have no alternative but to accept these rules of the game. Morally correct now is what Russia considers morally correct. We must do what we can and what we want, because that is precisely how they treat us. This is an entry into an entirely new coordinate system, where everything is decided by force—convincingly demonstrated and effectively applied. If we do not enter this system ourselves, we will be pushed into it by force.

Therefore, negotiations with the United States are completely exhausted. They will continue only “for form’s sake,” as a meaningless inertia of the lifeworld, simply to avoid irritating Trump psychologically once again. But the ball is in our court. We must deliver a very serious, weighty, and vivid strike. Against whom exactly—that is for the president and the strategists to decide. But in a no-holds-barred fight, the one who does not strike gets struck himself. If you ask for peace at the moment your opponent swings, you receive a double blow.

We must designate an object for just retribution and demonstrate power. Our inaction now is as effective as action, only in the opposite, catastrophic sense. To strike is risky, but not to strike is even more dangerous. To continue the war is risky, but to stop it now would mean acknowledging catastrophe.

I carefully analyze the Western and American press. The situation in Ukraine does not worry me—it is already clear there: Zelenskyy will sabotage any peace until the very end since war is the only way for his physical survival at the head of the regime. I believe we must destroy this terrorist regime and all of its leadership as quickly as possible, by any means and at any cost. That is the shortest path to peace, to victory, and to the defense of sovereignty. The era of preventive strikes has arrived. Whoever delivers the first, effective strike will gain not only time, but the future.

A powerful and correctly targeted strike against the enemy may be the only way to end this war.

