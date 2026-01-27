Alexander Dugin

It is the heaviest of loads to take on to any good heart, to understand that all that can be done, has been done, to convince the enemy that they need not be so, but in this, Putin and Russia have done their utmost, and like you, I agree, there are only two courses left for Russia to take - give up all ideas of Sovereignty and Multipolarity, which will prove every critic of, and planner of Russia's demise true, which is unthinkable, or strike a very specific target, in a very meaningful way, as the last hope to bring the Western hegemonic leadership to its senses - and by that I mean they must be taught true fear, for nothing else will do.

As you have rightly pointed out, even Russia's latest weapons, Oreshnik, Burevestnik, and Poseidon have not impressed on these arrogant, narcissist, cognitively dissonant fools, the very real danger these systems present, and think they can play with time itself to create answers to these weapons systems - time they are too stupid to realise, they have not got, and indeed, Russia would be extremely foolish to give them.

I am a UK citizen, I do not want to die, I do not want Russia and Russians to die, I do not want the World to die, or Ukrainians, Americans, Germans, Britons, or anyone to die, yet I see no other choice for Russia, and it is not a choice that can be delayed much , or NATO will have time to arm, force-conscript, and organise against Russia further.

I do not want to see Earth turned into Planet America. Like Putin, and You, and others who see the truth, I want to see a multipolar World, governed by respect for each other, and respect for law obeyed by all. It isn't just about Russia any more, it is about the very existence and continuation of the Human species, and many other forms of life on this planet, which for all the theories and ideas, is still the ONLY place of life in the Universe, until otherwise proven.

Extreme Narcissists like Trump (he is not alone in this) cannot be reasoned with - they can pretend to reason with you, but they are always. always, always thinking of themselves, and their plans. However, because the root of Narcissism is self-preservation above all else, they DO understand fear when it has been properly demonstrated to them.

Choosing the right target is paramount.I would argue that it is not Kiev, not Berlin, not Paris, but The City, in the City of London. Kiev is too close to Russia, as is Berlin, Paris is far enough, but London is better. Strike London, and all the others, Washington included, will become very afraid.

However, I would use several Oreshnik to wipe out The City, in The City of London, and give enough warning to evacuate, but strike with the full intent to destroy on an exact timetable. I would have my entire nuclear forces publicly at their highest state of readiness, and make that known, and also make it known that ANY retaliation from Britain, and or NATO countries, would result in the immediate launch of Nukes at Britain, with the intent to wipe out its entire military infrastructure, and any participating NATO ally.

I doubt very much that it will take nukes to send the strongest message of Russia's readiness, and ability to strike where it wanted, with Nukes if that became necessary, and that the multiple Oreshnik strikes on The City, in The City of London, would instil just the right fear into Trump, and other vassal leaders. It would be a devastating blow to NATO, but most importantly, it will trigger Trump's, and the American Deep State's survival instinct. They do not want to lose their lives or country, and they will come to a genuine peace agreement with Russia.

The problem is that the USA is the ONLY country to have used WMD's in conflict - they have demonstrated what they are willing to to do with no other peer previously on the Planet, but until Russia demonstrates it's own ability to strike hard at an enemy that really counts (doesn't have to be nuclear, but close enough to get the massage across that it could be a nuke next time), no Western Nation will respect Russia as an equal.

It is a horrible position for Russia to be in, but Russia has already demonstrated Oreshnik in Ukraine, and that was too far from the real handlers - The UK, Washington, Paris, and Berlin, for them to have their narcissist self-preservation kick in - and I'm not talking about their current clamouring about Russia being a threat - that's just for optics to get funding, to in time, build up forces to counter Russia - it's not the same thing as striking genuine fear of imminent annihilation into their stone-cold narcissist hearts, which will have them scrambling to make peace.

I suggest Britain is that target because for geographical and political considerations. Britain is begging for it, and it is strategically the best option. I argue against the others, because if Britain falls, it is far enough from Russia to not be effected badly by radiation (if it comes to nukes), and because all the other Narcissists in the alliance will not be keen to have their countries wiped out.

I also think that the alliance will immediately fall apart, with each member looking to its own survival, and thankful they weren't the target. I also think that Kiev will lose all its backing, and then be forced to capitulate, saving Ukraine from losing everything to The West. In many ways, Ukraine is the victim, used as a sacrificial pawn in the West's ambitions to break Russia.

Regardless of what I think however, I accept that I may be wrong in my evaluation of things, but whatever Russia does, it cannot roll-over, and give in. The USA is the one that needs to see Russia's seriousness, and resolve, to gain its respect, the rest will follow suit - however that is done, I hope it results in minimal casualties, whilst achieving Russia's goals, but an attack on the US itself would be suicide, and the end of all, which is why , as much as I don't want it to be my country, I think my country is the prime candidate.

Vechnaja Pamjat' to your beautiful daughter, murdered by Satanists, Professor Dugin. A striking personality in the war against Evil was she.

