The EU is a stronghold of globalists, those who started the war in Ukraine to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. They are the sworn enemies of MAGA and Trump. They form a unified structure with the US Democratic Party, part of the international Deep State.

EU and US liberal elite which fancies itself a World Government. Their current goal is to force the US to continue fighting Russia to harm both Putin and Trump. Zelensky and his International Terrorist Organization (ITO) are the vanguard of this World Government.

In Europe, the Deep State has established a direct dictatorship, openly flouting its own democratic norms by targeting Euro-Trumpists—AfD, Marine Le Pen, Georgeascu, Simion—everyone they can. They haven’t yet managed to take down Orbán, Fico, Meloni, or Vučić, but they’re trying.

Share

The Putin-Trump conversation helps Trump better understand who is really fighting whom in Ukraine—and against whom. This is key. Neocons in the U.S. are part of the globalist Deep State. During Trump’s first term, they blocked many of his initiatives, nearly all of them.

The influence of neocons is much weaker now, but it still exists, and they’re desperately pushing Trump toward war with Russia, support for Zelenskyy’s terrorists, and new sanctions. Neocons are the globalists’ tool for partially controlling Trump.

The Trump-Putin talk is a crucial step in clarifying the real situation—for Trump. Putin already understands it perfectly and is delicately helping Trump see it too. This drives the Deep State into a rage. Such is the tango of great powers.

What is peace in Ukraine for Trump? It means the U.S. not participating in this war and eliminating the threat of nuclear escalation. And this is easy to achieve. The U.S. can unilaterally declare peace and withdraw. The escalation will end. Yes, it’s that simple.