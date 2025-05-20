Alexander Dugin

15h

Hard to miss. Europe is the wormhole of the sociopathic communist globalists in every possible way supporting the psychopathic nazi-nationalist regime in Ukraine against the destruction of Russia and its own country and people.

Hard to miss but most of the brainwashed zombie Europeans have unfortunately and this can lead to their own destruction in every possible way.

This is the consequence of listening to and watching the sociopathic mainstream media for decades without even questioning one single evil narrative from the Devil himself.

14h

Let us see if Trump has enough vertical axis and courage, after being told the truth by Putin, to resist the warmongers of the Deep State in USA and UE...

