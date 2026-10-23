Konstantin Malofeev dismantles Netanyahu’s accusations against Alexander Dugin and reveals who is truly responsible for the rise in antisemitism.
Netanyahu has identified the man chiefly responsible for antisemitism. It turns out to be my friend, the outstanding Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin:
Most antisemitism in the West... is the work of Russian organizations and this terrible man Dugin. He is particularly poisoning young American conservatives.
Thoughtful, religious conservatives genuinely respect Dugin—not only in the United States, but throughout the world. And that is wonderful. But Dugin is not the one spreading antisemitism.
Over the past three years, 75,000 people have been killed by the Israeli army in Gaza—70 every single day, including on Shabbat—among them 21,000 children. Another 175,000 have been wounded. Thousands more have died from starvation, disease, and unbearable living conditions. Multistory residential buildings and entire neighborhoods have been deliberately destroyed. Thousands of civilian facilities have been destroyed in sovereign Lebanon. A deliberate strike obliterated a girls’ school in Iran, killing more than 150 children.
Seventy percent of prisoners in Israeli jails are Arabs, and they are routinely subjected to torture. Netanyahu’s minister of national security is an open racist and sadist.
None of this was orchestrated by Alexander Dugin, a professor with doctorates in sociology and political science, the author of dozens of books, including The Fourth Political Theory and the recently published History of World Philosophy.
All of this was orchestrated by Benjamin Netanyahu himself. The atrocities he has perpetrated have utterly shattered the image of Jews as innocent victims of war. Millions of Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, and sometimes even Jews themselves around the world are horrified by Israel’s inhuman cruelty. The atrocities in Gaza have all but erased the Holocaust from their minds. Under Hitler, antifascism emerged. Under Netanyahu, antisemitism has flourished.
The Israeli prime minister can always find the person chiefly responsible for contemporary antisemitism.
In the mirror.
New from Multipolar Press:
Dugin Against the Modern World by Constantin von Hoffmeister
Get it here.
The real cause of antisemitism is the behavior of the Semites.
The MASS MAJORITY of so-called 'jews', today, are NOT SEMITES!!
KHAZARIANS, who CONVERTED to 'Judaism', more than 1,200 years ago, when these Khazarians were roaming the lands, in the area(s) now known as the Ukraine.....raping, robbing, pillaging and KILLING......are NOT SEMITES!! They have ZERO to do with Palestine/The Holy Land!
Khazarians are NOT SEMITES......they are SATANISTS!
So, can we please STOP with this 'anti-semitic' BULLSHIT WORD GAME!!
There ARE REAL Jews, still in the area......they're IN IRAN!
And these REAL Jews LOATHE those that are OCCUPYING Palestine, and calling themselves 'jews'!!
Those FAKE 'jews', squatting in Palestine, are about as Semitic as I AM! (which is ZERO!)