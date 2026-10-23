Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Edd's avatar
Edd
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The real cause of antisemitism is the behavior of the Semites.

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DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
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The MASS MAJORITY of so-called 'jews', today, are NOT SEMITES!!

KHAZARIANS, who CONVERTED to 'Judaism', more than 1,200 years ago, when these Khazarians were roaming the lands, in the area(s) now known as the Ukraine.....raping, robbing, pillaging and KILLING......are NOT SEMITES!! They have ZERO to do with Palestine/The Holy Land!

Khazarians are NOT SEMITES......they are SATANISTS!

So, can we please STOP with this 'anti-semitic' BULLSHIT WORD GAME!!

There ARE REAL Jews, still in the area......they're IN IRAN!

And these REAL Jews LOATHE those that are OCCUPYING Palestine, and calling themselves 'jews'!!

Those FAKE 'jews', squatting in Palestine, are about as Semitic as I AM! (which is ZERO!)

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