I rather regret the conflict between Trump and Musk. The situation is very similar to Mountainhead or Succession. Does that mean the end of Right Tech presence in MAGA? Or not?

Musk helped a lot to Trump’s victory. I think Trad Right has considerably enlarged its zone of influence thanks to that.

Strange conversation Trump - Merz. Wield Ukrainian propaganda (Merz) vs cynical confession of blowing up Nordstream-2 (Trump). Not too impressive. Something is going wrong.

Wars, conflicts, strange behaviour, radical steps, political scandals, tariffs, genocides, terrorisms have totally eclipsed anything liberal. No more woke, DEI, ecology, genderism. All gone. Totally new agenda is emerging worldwide.

Share

Leave a comment