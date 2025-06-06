New agenda is emerging worldwide
Wars, conflicts, strange behaviour, radical steps, political scandals, tariffs, genocides, terrorisms have totally eclipsed anything liberal.
I rather regret the conflict between Trump and Musk. The situation is very similar to Mountainhead or Succession. Does that mean the end of Right Tech presence in MAGA? Or not?
Musk helped a lot to Trump’s victory. I think Trad Right has considerably enlarged its zone of influence thanks to that.
Strange conversation Trump - Merz. Wield Ukrainian propaganda (Merz) vs cynical confession of blowing up Nordstream-2 (Trump). Not too impressive. Something is going wrong.
The world has definitely changed and we are at the dawn of a time when we could see Trump and Putin make a deal to finally put the Cold War continued by the liberals behind us.
What kind of world would it be if Russia and America were finally friends? A peaceful and prosperous one, I'll bet.
Hamlet keeps coming to mind.
"actions although strange, do not appear to stem from madness" III i L165..
4PT at work...?