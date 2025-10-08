Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mathew Neville's avatar
Mathew Neville
1h

Christianity is just a whole lot of nonsense. A fairy story which has caused & continues to case so much pain & misery on this planet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture