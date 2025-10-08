This is a transcript of Auron MacIntyre hosting Nick Land and Alexander Dugin in a wide-ranging dialogue on liberalism’s Anglo roots and “paleoliberalism,” the “Empty Summit” (decentralization) versus republican overcoding, empire and sacred politics, plural Daseins and temporalities, eschatology, and whether modern tech/AI and recent “Satanism” accusations signal a religious return rather than simple secular drift.

Watch the debate here.

Auron MacIntyre:

Hey everybody, how’s it going? Thanks for joining me this afternoon. I’ve got a great stream with some great guests that I think you’re really going to enjoy. I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing both of these men previously, Alexander Dugin and Nick Land. I think both are critical thinkers in our world today, some of the few people doing very interesting philosophy, and I’m excited to have both of them on for the discussion. So Nick and Professor Dugin, thank you so much for coming on.

Nick Land:

Great to be here with you both.

Alexander Dugin:

Thank you. Thank you very much.

Auron MacIntyre:

Absolutely. So we’re going to get deep into this, guys. There’s so much to talk about. I think we’re going to talk about accelerationism, angels, the possibility of liberalism, an extension of the Anglo way of being. But before we get to all of that, we need to hear from today’s sponsor. Everyone knows that college is a major investment, so it’s really important to do your research. You want to find a school that shares your values, but who has the time to dig through all those college websites? Well, today I’ve got great news for you.

There’s a free, easy-to-use resource that does the work for you. It’s called ChristianCollegeguide.com. This online directory of over 250 Christian colleges and universities is a one-stop shop. ChristianCollegeGuide.com lists all the basics such as acceptance rates, tuition costs, and academic majors. But here’s what makes this resource truly special. ChristianCollegeGuide.com will show you the school’s faith commitments, its campus policies, and its spiritual life.

All the info that you will need to find the college you can trust. This is the definitive College Guide for Christian Higher Education. And it’s completely free. So if you or someone you know is considering college, go to ChristianCollegeGuide.com to create a free user profile and start today. It’s ChristianCollegeGuide.com. All right, guys, before we get started, I just want to remind the listeners that this is a pre-recorded episode. Obviously, I’ve got to coordinate this across literally the entire globe so we can have this discussion.

So we had to do it at a weird time. So unfortunately, we will not be able to take any questions at the end. So gentlemen, I’m just gonna kind of try to guide this discussion, obviously mainly want to hear from the two of you, so I’ll just have some prompting questions, but feel free to step in, ask questions, interact. This is by no means some kind of formal debate or anything of that nature, but I’ll just open with I think what is probably an easy, common area of agreement and see kind of where the conversation develops from there.

So I think both of you have discussed liberalism as an outgrowth of kind of the Anglo way of being as a specific strain of this cultural development that has grown into a more global ideology. In some ways, some people might think that’s good.

Some people might think that is deleterious, but maybe we can just open up with this basic idea. Mr. Land, can you talk a little bit about liberalism and its Anglo roots and what it’s kind of become as it’s been abstracted out of that particular way of being?

Nick Land:

Well, the first thing I would say, I’d start with a point of agreement in the sense that I think what we call liberalism now as this globalist, universalist, moralistic monster is obviously the greatest problem in the world.

And so that’s something I’m entirely confident about. Where I think that I will probably be disagreeing is that I don’t think that this historical outcome is something that’s strictly inherent to liberalism.

And I think there is a defensible notion of liberalism, paleoliberalism that can be essentially defined in a way that is very, very different to what it has predominantly, what the things that have predominantly happened in its name.

And I mean, I have a little spiel on that, but I think maybe I should sort of pause and hesitate and, you know, allow the counter position to be stated first.

Auron MacIntyre:

Absolutely. So, Mr. Dugin, do you believe that there is a version of liberalism that can be healthy, that can be operated in the service of the people it was meant to serve?

Nick Land:

Can I just interrupt, just for one thing, just to say that it can be healthy for the English people. I mean, you know, so I totally am not making a claim that even in the most stripped down, paleo form, this is something that is the basis for a global ideology.

That is not at all my claim. That rather is a point of disagreement. So, yes, sorry.

Alexander Dugin:

So, thank you. We could discuss, we could touch the subject from different angles. First of all, I fully agree that liberalism is an Anglo-Saxon phenomenon. We need to make a kind of geology of liberalism. It started from Britain and I don’t think that always Britain was liberal.

So, that was a kind of some historical moment when British people, English people, they turned into this ideology. And we did, if we delve a little deeper, we could see, we could trace a kind of genealogy of liberalism. And what is liberalism?

Liberalism is the identification of the human with the individual. That is a kind of absolute individualism that wants to liberate the human being from all kind of collective identity, from personality. So individual is kind of opposite to personality.

Individualism is something that you don’t share with anybody. So, that is true individual, the individual core. So, you are absolutely yourself and nothing else. You don’t share your identity with the class, with the estate, with the church, with the race, with the ethnic.

So you are absolutely, absolutely reduced to be what you are and nothing else. So it is a kind of liberation. So individualism and liberalism are very linked, in my opinion, because liberalism is a kind of project. It is a historical project, a scenario, a strategy to liberate individual from any kind of collective identity.

And that started, historically, not with Anglo-Saxons, that started with nominalism in France, in Roscelin, that started with Franciscan order in Italy, but it has arrived, it has arrived to England with the same Franciscan order, monastic order, and was kind of accepted by the people, by Duns Scotus, by Ockham, Franciscans themselves.

And that has prepared the earth, the territory for the appearance of the Protestant anthropology based on the individual relations to God. So that was a kind of process, process of some very special development of theology, of Western Christian theology, that has led to this conclusion, to this liberalism.

And the matrix of most active development of that was Reformation, Great Britain during Reformation.

And after that, that was, as Mr. Land has described very correctly in his blog, that was a secularization of Protestantism. So, of Calvinism, Calvinism, Protestantism. So, after that was the kind of capitalistic secularization of the same individualism. First, religious and theological, and after that secular.

So, capitalism, according to Max Weber, and according to your analysis as well, was as well a kind of application of this theological anthropological rule to the whole system of the society, of economy. So, in that sense, it is a bit pre-Anglo-Saxon because before, before this domination of empirical nominalist attitude, the English theology was different.

Anselm of Canterbury and the other, you had many Platonists, Aristotelians and different kind. Nominalism is something different because according to Plato, according to Aristotle, the man is something more, much more than individual. So only to individualistic nominalist, Roscelin-Ockham version, the human being is individual.

So that didn’t start with Anglo-Saxons, but that has flourished thanks to Anglo-Saxon tradition and that was a kind that became, at the same time, a feature of the Anglo-Saxon identity as well, projected on the United States as well, but at the same time, step by step, it became a kind of global universal pattern, recently, recently, because continental.

French-German tradition fought against this until recently. So, now it is a kind of universal, global norm. So, if the man is individual, and that is out of the discussion.

So, when this Anglo-Saxon philosophical concept became universal one, All the contradictions included in it became open as well. So now, if we compare the old English high-style, very ethnically limited understanding, exclusive aristocratic understanding of liberalism.

If we compare that with this globalist, very vulgar, so mass version of liberalism, we could have a shock because comparing this paradigm that was ethnically marked with this, the process of globalization, of massification.

First of all, the United States, it gives the very special image of all that. So that is the kind of terminal station. So you started with something more or less noble, more or less interesting, stylish, I would say, and you have arrived to some to some parody, to something that is totally abhorrent.

So, in that sense, I could agree with Mr. Land’s concept that there is different phases if we compare them. So, we see the huge difference, the abyss between them because a gentleman, British gentleman, proposing himself as individual and something totally independent is one thing. You can find very literary good examples of how it works.

So, that is something very high and stylish. So, you could bear your identity as Englishmen did in the history and the culture. And now when we distribute that among all the population, that is a parody. That is something extremely, extremely awkward.

That’s horrible. That is the kind of, that inspires the kind of, kind of the sense of, we deal with something, with something shameful, with something completely opposite to the beauty, to the dignity. So we should not distribute that among everybody else.

And being localized, this individualistic attitude, being put in the normal limits, it could be very sympathetic and attractive. But projected on the global level, it seems horrible.

Continue:

Share

Leave a comment