Nick Land vs. Aleksandr Dugin Debate

Nick Land vs. Aleksandr Dugin Debate

Two of the most controversial philosophers working today, Nick Land and Aleksandr Dugin, join me for a discussion on liberalism and modernity.
Oct 06, 2025
Two of the most controversial philosophers working today, Nick Land and Aleksandr Dugin, join me for a discussion on liberalism and modernity. Both thinkers discuss the nature of liberalism and an ethnic manifestation of the Anglo-Saxon spirit, the nature of time, and what lies beyond postmodernism.

