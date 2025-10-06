Two of the most controversial philosophers working today, Nick Land and Aleksandr Dugin, join me for a discussion on liberalism and modernity. Both thinkers discuss the nature of liberalism and an ethnic manifestation of the Anglo-Saxon spirit, the nature of time, and what lies beyond postmodernism.
Nick Land vs. Aleksandr Dugin Debate
Oct 06, 2025
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
