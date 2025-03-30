Fareed speaks with Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin, who is known to some as “Putin’s brain.” They discuss the growing alignment between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin – and the origins of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
On GPS: Russian philosopher: ‘Putinism has won in the US’
Russian philosopher and political theorist often referred to as “Putin’s brain” Alexander Dugin joins CNN’s Fareed Zakaria from Moscow
Mar 30, 2025
