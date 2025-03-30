Playback speed
On GPS: Russian philosopher: ‘Putinism has won in the US’

Russian philosopher and political theorist often referred to as “Putin’s brain” Alexander Dugin joins CNN’s Fareed Zakaria from Moscow
Alexander Dugin
Mar 30, 2025
5
3
Transcript

Fareed speaks with Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin, who is known to some as “Putin’s brain.” They discuss the growing alignment between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin – and the origins of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Alexander Dugin
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
Appears in episode
Alexander Dugin
