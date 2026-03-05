Organized by Tsargrad Institute

March 5, 2026

Languages: English, Spanish, French

You are invited to participate in an international online conference dedicated to “Multipolar Order in the Face of US-Israeli Aggression on Iran.” The event will bring together thinkers, analysts, and public figures from different parts of the world in order to reflect on one of the decisive questions of our historical moment: the end of the unipolar world and the emergence of a multipolar international order.

The unipolar system that arose after the collapse of the Soviet Union was presented as the final stage of political development — the so-called “end of history.” In reality, it represented only a temporary configuration of global power based on the dominance of a single ideological and geopolitical center. Under the banner of liberalism and globalization, this system attempted to impose a uniform model of political, economic, and cultural organization upon the entire planet.

Today this unipolar order is entering a deep crisis. More and more peoples, states, and civilizations reject the claim that a single civilization has the right to define universal norms, values, and rules for all of humanity. The current tensions surrounding Iran clearly demonstrate how the structures of unipolar domination continue to generate conflict and instability in order to preserve their hegemony.

Multipolarity represents the alternative to this system. It affirms that humanity is not a homogeneous mass governed by a single ideology, but a plurality of civilizations, cultures, religions, and historical destinies. Each civilization has the sovereign right to determine its own political order, its own values, and its own path of development.

In a truly multipolar world, the international system will no longer revolve around a single hegemonic center. Instead, it will be structured through the coexistence and interaction of several great geopolitical and civilizational poles — large spaces formed around common historical traditions, cultural identities, and strategic interests. These poles will form the basis of a new balance of power capable of ensuring a more just and stable global order.

Multipolarity therefore goes beyond the classical system of nation-states. Many modern states were shaped during the colonial era or function within geopolitical frameworks imposed from outside. The coming world order will increasingly take the form of civilizational blocs — continental spaces capable of expressing the identity and sovereignty of entire historical cultures.

The present moment makes the discussion of multipolarity more urgent than ever. The confrontation around Iran is not only a regional conflict; it reflects a deeper struggle over the future architecture of the world system itself — a struggle between the fading structures of unipolar domination and the forces seeking to establish a genuinely multipolar world order.

For this reason, the conference will be organized into four regional sessions covering Asia and the Pacific, Africa and the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. This structure reflects the very principle of multipolarity: the recognition that different civilizations and geopolitical spaces must speak in their own voice about the future of humanity.

We invite thinkers, scholars, analysts, and observers from across the world to watch this global dialogue on the destiny of the emerging multipolar world.

Humanity is not an abstract universal imposed by a single civilization.

Humanity is the living plurality of peoples, cultures, and civilizations.

Humanity is us.

Share

Leave a comment