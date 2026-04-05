Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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james whelan's avatar
james whelan
1d

Yes but is the boss listening? You are reflecting the views of many in the Kremlin, the armed forces and generally in the population, especially as they see Iran in action. They do not allow surveillance drones to operate as Russia continues to do in the Black Sea and elsewhere, as an example.

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LEON VERMEULEN's avatar
LEON VERMEULEN
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Disagree, Alexander. History does not reward those who act first. It rewards those who still have choices when others no longer do. Strength is not the ability to escalate—it is the discipline to wait.

Refer to my in debt commentary at:

https://leonvermeulen.substack.com/p/strategic-restraint-vs-impulsive

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