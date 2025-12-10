Alexander Dugin frames the Antichrist as the absolute counter-pole to the sacred, a primordial adversary whose shifting manifestations across myth, theology, and metaphysics transcend individual religions and reveal a universal structure of enmity.

Traditionalism and Semiotics

The aim of this article is to examine the figure of the “Antichrist” and the semantic field of the “end times” outside of any strict attachment to a single, specific religious tradition. Yet the figure of the “Antichrist” (Ὁ Ἀντίχριστος) does have such an attachment – to Christianity. Consequently, we can say that we are examining not only and not so much directly the Christian figure of the Antichrist, as his analogues. This brings us to the topic of traditionalism.

What is traditionalism? It is not one of the traditions. It is that structural matrix, that paradigm, which is common to different traditions. If we compare them with the society of Modernity, with the New Age and the secular paradigm of contemporary science, it turns out that all concrete traditions and religions share something in common. The attempt to describe, uncover, and single out this common element leads to traditionalism.

In this context, traditionalism can be understood as the result of a sociological analysis of modernity (with negative conclusions) in parallel with a comparative study of concrete traditions. But it also claims (for example, in the person of Guénon[1]) something else – “primordialism,” that is, that traditionalism is an expression of the Primordial Tradition, which precedes the known traditions and does not follow from them.

We will not now discuss whether this claim is justified. For the moment, it is enough for us that the sociological procedure that reconstructs traditionalism, or the paradigm of traditional society, in contrast to modern society, is entirely reliable. This alone lends Guénon persuasiveness. But whether his conviction is justified that the sociological and philosophical concept of “Tradition” corresponds in reality and historically, and also ontologically, to some existent that lies at the roots and can be apprehended experientially (including in metaphysical and spiritual forms of experience), this requires more careful consideration. That is, whether we can speak of a true “primordiality,” and not simply of an a posteriori mental reconstruction akin to postmodern generalizations, remains an open question.

The value of Guénon in the context of Postmodernity is obvious. But how do his ideas correlate with the structures of the Premodern? And is there in the Premodern anything like what he singles out as its central component – that is, the Primordial Tradition?

Our hesitation will protect us from lapsing into syncretism, New Age, occultism, and neo-spiritualism. We do not pass judgment; we say: let us accept the thesis of “Tradition” and even of the “Primordial Tradition” as a concept that is undoubtedly operational sociologically (a common structure underlying concrete traditions), and for the time being bracket its historical-ontological grounding.

Let us approach the problem from the standpoint of semiotics. What is a concrete tradition? A religious one, for example? It is a language[2]. This language is structured, contains signs and syntax, creates (connotative – for structuralists) fields of meanings, and constitutes or describes (constitutes) denotata. In any case, a concrete tradition has three linguistic and logical layers:

a series of signs (symbols, dogmas, plots, myths, narratives), that is, the structures of the signifier;

a series of meanings corresponding to the signs (the signifieds);

and a series of senses (which govern the correlations between the first and second series – or the relations of the signs of the first series among themselves, connotation).

For example, when a Muslim says “Allah,” he has in mind something different than what a Christian has in mind when uttering the word “God.” Without a detailed analysis of these three series we cannot understand anything in a concrete tradition. The same applies to “Antichrist” – in a strict sense he has meaning (and value) only as a figure of the Christian narrative, of Christian dogmas; he is linked to Christ in a complex way (most often by inversion) and points us to a denotatum (what is designated) that is constituted exclusively by the Christian religion and remains within its framework. One can speak of the Antichrist as a connotatum that receives being from its conceptual place in the system of the Christian language and its structure.

The same can be said of any figure in a concrete religion. For example, of Khidr in Islam or of the prophet Elijah among the Jews. Some things have distant analogues in other religions; others do not.

In addition, there are borrowings and re-interpretations of one and the same figures in different contexts. This complicates the analysis.

Continue:

