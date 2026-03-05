This speech was delivered by the Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin during the online conference “Multipolar Order in the Face of US-Israeli Aggression on Iran.” The event was organized to discuss the geopolitical consequences of the escalating tensions surrounding Iran and the broader transformation of the international system toward a multipolar order.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Opening Speech by the Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin at Session 1: South and Pacific Asia
This speech was delivered by the Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin during the online conference “Multipolar Order in the Face of US-Israeli Aggression on Iran.”
Mar 05, 2026
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes