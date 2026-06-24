Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ada Kothe's avatar
Ada Kothe
13h

I REMEMBER as child, born 1931 in The Netherlands Nazi occupied 1940 - 1945, , during the socalled HUNGERWINTER, that in the Newspaper, then reduced to A4 format, there was constant mention of The Elastic Front. Still fascinating to me. The reaality was of course the German inability to reach Baku. In hindsight I was beginning, aged 13, to see the light. Am a fervent supporter of Russia lieterature. The clasdics. Also Peter Kropotkin. And other socalled dissentees. I am 94 now. Hope to see Peace in the world.

Reply
Share
charles jannin's avatar
charles jannin
1h

„ Entrée en démarche de paix : après l’Iran, l’Ukraine ?

Auteur(s) Daniel Godet pour France-Soir Publié le 23 juin 2026 - 14:35

Le 6 mars dernier, le Président Trump avait claironné que seule une reddition sans condition de l’Iran pourrait permettre une cessation des hostilités dans le Golfe et en Israël. Le 18 juin, 3 mois après, il a signé un mémorandum aligné sur les propositions de l’Iran début avril. Sur le conflit ukrainien, l’Europe a prétendu le 7 juin être en situation de dicter à la Russie les 5 conditions d’une paix se rapprochant d’une capitulation russe : n’allons-nous pas de façon similaire assister dans quelques mois à la conclusion d’un accord de paix en Ukraine sur la base des propositions russes ?

Pourquoi Trump a-t-il dû signer un protocole de paix dans le Golfe sur la base des propositions de l’Iran ?

Cela semble assez simple, même si les esprits occidentaux ne voulaient pas l’admettre : il n’y avait pas d’alternative pour Trump ! Après les deux échecs face à l’Iran qu’ont constitué l’attaque d’Israël seul en juin 2025 et l’attaque conjointe de fin février à début avril 2026, pourquoi et comment une reprise d’un conflit aérien de haute intensité pourrait-elle subitement aboutir à une chute de l’économie et du gouvernement de l’Iran ? Depuis début mars, la libération progressive des réserves stratégiques pétrolières étatsuniennes ‘mitigeait’ en bonne partie la pression à la hausse des prix du pétrole et du gaz résultant du trafic maritime plus que limité à Ormuz. Avec l’épuisement de ces réserves (quinze jours mi-juin), l’étranglement de l’économie mondiale, non seulement pour les hydrocarbures mais aussi pour le sulfure, l’ammoniac, l’hélium, l’aluminium, les plastiques…, devenait inévitable : une certitude de hausses des prix et de crise économique profonde, notamment aux USA à l’approche des élections mid-term, garantissant une défaite cuisante pour le parti républicain. C’est in extremis que Trump prend sa décision, après, semble-t-il, un briefing sur le niveau alarmant des réserves.

La menace sur l’économie apparait alors telle que Trump accepte, contraint et forcé, ce qui est couramment décrit comme une capitulation étatsunienne : l’Iran obtient un accord de principe quasi calqué sur ses propositions deux mois avant, notamment l’arrêt des hostilités dans toute la région, y compris le Liban, dont les États-Unis et l’Iran affirment la souveraineté et l’intégrité territoriale. Ce qui signifie l’arrêt des bombardements aériens d’Israël au Liban, et l’obligation d’un retrait du pays. Tout naturellement, Israël s’oppose à l’accord, et tant Trump que le vice-président Vance doivent se lancer dans une démarche de conviction musclée d’Israël pour permettre aux États-Unis de mettre en œuvre leur part de l’accord signé avec l’Iran. La mise en œuvre du protocole va être une entreprise ardue.

Les 5 conditions des 3 grands européens (Allemagne, France, Grande-Bretagne) et de l’Ukraine pour une paix en Ukraine vont-elles déboucher sur une paix selon les termes russes ?

Les 5 conditions claironnées le 7 juin :

Un cessez-le-feu immédiat ;

La ligne de front comme point de départ ; pas de changement de frontières obtenu par la force ; l’Ukraine libre de ses alliances ;

Des garanties de sécurité pour l’Ukraine, dont le déploiement en Ukraine, dès le cessez-le-feu, d’une « force multinationale » issue de pays de l’OTAN ;

Maintien des ‘sanctions’ et des blocages de fonds russes jusqu’à l’indemnisation de l’Ukraine par la Russie ;

Accord de l’Europe et de l’Otan sur le résultat des négociations.

Aucune de ces conditions ne correspond aux propositions posées depuis longtemps par la Russie… Cela signifierait-il que les Européens anticipent une capitulation de la Russie, comme Trump celle de l’Iran ? Le 11 juin, pour la 1ʳᵉ fois depuis 2022, les ambassadeurs des 3 pays européens se rendent ensemble au ministère russe des Affaires étrangères : c’est le message des 5 conditions qui est porté, rien d’autre, si ce n’est une dénonciation d’une escalade russe dans les bombardements (qui suit le bombardement ukrainien d’un dortoir d’étudiants le 21 mai à Lougansk – 21 jeunes massacrés par 3 frappes successives).

La question qui vient naturellement, c’est l’appréciation de la situation du conflit pour expliquer cette posture européenne : la situation russe serait-elle si mauvaise que la Russie doive abandonner ses buts de guerre et se résoudre à ce qui relèverait d’une capitulation de sa part ? Malgré les discours à l’emporte-pièce des Européens, difficile de s’en convaincre :

L’économie russe continue à se porter correctement, même si sur les deux 1ᵉʳ mois de 2026, marqués par des intempéries hivernales record, il y a eu un léger retrait d’activité : mars et avril montrent la poursuite d’une croissance de 1,5 à 2 %, favorisée par le conflit dans le Golfe qui accroît la demande pour les produits énergétiques et industriels russes, et malgré le niveau record du rouble et des taux d’intérêt en Russie : le débat sur l’articulation des politiques budgétaires et monétaires marque le forum économique 2026 de Saint-Pétersbourg.

Les frappes en Russie de drones ukrainiens à longue distance ont certes nettement augmenté, le long de la frontière, mais aussi dans la région de Saint-Pétersbourg, comme dans celle de Moscou (550 drones, synchronisés avec le sommet G7), mais leur effet militaire ou stratégique semble rester modeste : les recettes pétrolières russes continuent à augmenter ; les dommages aux installations pétrolières sont relativement modestes ; la Crimée n’est pas (encore) isolée du reste de la Russie ; nombre de dommages concernent des civils, frappés semble-t-il sans guère de retenue des opérateurs de drones, etc. Les frappes de drones auraient ainsi un fort objet de relations publiques (cf. utilisation dans les drones de produits usuels du cinéma pour des explosions aussi spectaculaires que peu efficaces) et de terrorisme.

Comme le souligne Jacques Baud, et le montre le conflit du Golfe, ce n’est pas à la suite de frappes de drones, voire de missiles de croisière (parfois européens, même s'ils sont assemblés en Ukraine) que la Russie va baisser la garde. L’effet résultant de ces attaques sur la population russe ne semble pas être une demande de paix rapide à tout prix, mais plutôt celle d’une accélération des opérations, fût-ce sous une forme plus dure.

Du côté des opérations militaires sur le front, la Russie poursuit sa stratégie d’attrition, et continue à progresser lentement tout au long du front malgré ici et là des contre-attaques ukrainiennes à portée exagérée par l’Ukraine et ses soutiens européens ; ainsi, à ce jour, dans les secteurs clefs de Konstantinovska et Liman, les troupes ukrainiennes seraient maintenant encerclées. En parallèle, selon Jacques Baud, les bombardements se sont intensifiés sur le système électrique, les ports d’Odessa, et le réseau ferroviaire, maintenant inopérant à 50 %.

La réalité ukrainienne semble plutôt celle d’une poursuite de l’épuisement des forces ukrainiennes, des mobilisations forcées, du recrutement d’étrangers (jusqu’à 50% ?), du manque de moyens et de munitions. Dans ce contexte, le discours européen d’un réarmement interne face à une menace russe en 2029-30, qui serait simultané au soutien maintenu, voire accentué, à l’Ukraine ne risque-t-il pas d’aboutir à manquer chacun de ces deux buts ?

Les discussions, sans réelle conclusion, sur l’opportunité de négociations avec la Russie, la désignation d’un chargé de négociation unique et l’usage de l’enveloppe de 90 milliards de l’UE, ainsi que les discordes internes et les rodomontades des Européens comme de l’Ukraine, tout cela pourrait bien trouver sa conclusion dans la combinaison durant l’été d’une accélération de l’avance des forces russes en Ukraine et de l’épuisement fin 2026 des ressources financières et de l’envie des leaders européens. Bref, d’ici quelques mois, pourquoi pas l’acceptation d’une évidence : un conflit perdu militairement ne se gagne pas en se saignant pour le faire durer, d’où la plausibilité d’un accord soudain des Européens (et des USA) sur les conditions russes de fin de conflit, similaire à l’accord de Trump sur les conditions iraniennes ?

Serait-ce le scénario surprise de l’été ?

Déclaration conjointe Allemagne, France, Grande-Bretagne, Ukraine Prononcé le 7 juin 2026 - Présidence de la République 07062026 Conflit en Ukraine | Vie publique

11 juin Guerre en Ukraine : Du jamais-vu depuis 2022, les ambassadeurs français, britannique et allemand reçus au ministère russe des Affaires étrangères dénoncent "l’escalade" de Moscou - lindependant.fr

11 juin Jacques Sapir point économique Russie – Ukraine https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4458pWsmg0M&ra=m

Jacques Baud, 18 juin Jacques Baud - Guerre en Ukraine - L'Occident demande le dialogue - YouTube

Simplicius 19 juin Zelensky Launches Mass-Attack on Moscow to Impress His Brussels Curators

13 juin Ukraine Aims to Fill Up to Half of Assault Infantry Positions With Foreign Recruits – Ukraine Today .org

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Dugin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture