The French capital will also host a memorial march honoring Daria Dugina, a Russian political scientist, who was killed in a 2022 car bombing, a Sputnik Africa correspondent reported.

Ukrainian special services are responsible for her murder, Russia's Federal Security Service said.

Who was Daria Dugina?

⚫️Daughter of prominent Russian political philosopher Aleksander Dugin;

⚫️"A bright-hearted girl who loved her country," said Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya.

⚫️Her writings have become part of the public heritage — "Young people read them and are spiritually nourished by them," noted Rossiya Segodnya's director general Dmitry Kiselev.

⚫️"Dugina's tragic fate became a symbol of selfless service to the homeland, dedication and loyalty to one's ideals for millions of people," Russian MFA spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.