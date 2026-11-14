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Edd's avatar
Edd
12h

You can never really love an abusive partner.

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
12h

Patriotism is an outcome of natural law. It cannot be mandated. Think of it as the personality of a people. Fights ensue when personalities clash. Only mandates aligned with natural law work because they change nothing.

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