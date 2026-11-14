Traditional values form the foundation of the patriotic worldview. This worldview is essential for society. An alternative set of opposing values constitutes a destructive ideology. Any departure from the patriotic worldview, even if it does not constitute a crime, is a step towards one. Therefore, administrative and financial penalties for disregarding traditional values or deliberately and openly rejecting them are an entirely logical measure.

Values are extremely important. Valery Fedorov of VTsIOM [Russian Public Opinion Research Center] recently presented some interesting data. Respect for traditional values increases in direct proportion to age. But this is precisely the trajectory along which a person’s intelligence and intellectual horizons develop in a normal, rational society.

Therefore, the fact that young people do not particularly understand traditional values simply means that they do not understand much of anything yet. But this changes with age. After all, they are still children, and they will almost certainly grow wiser. The 30 percent of young people who already embrace traditional values have simply matured and grown wiser earlier than their peers.

There is also a certain percentage of adults who reject traditional values, and that is a much more serious matter. This is an antisocial, anti-national position, and it is far more dangerous than the fickleness of youth. But even such people can be corrected. It is never too late to learn.



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