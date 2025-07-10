Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Will they turn to Europe after Ukraine? That is still an open question. But the more Kubilius we get, the more likely the answer becomes yes.…

Gosh, I truly hope so, I’m sick to death of these miserable mealy mouthed weasels, this speech by this deranged politician underscores why, happy to mouth off, throw the barbs, but hey, others can die, have their nations, economies destroyed completely, not in part, but totally and Kallas, Van der Leyer, Pistorious, Mehrts, Starmer, the French groomed one, the fool from Rome… all puppets, together their Brussels sycophants will continue to mouth offensive obscenities toward a nation that is so much better than the entire poxy lot of them combined while letting the real fight be undertaken the more gullible… promises, promises, what a weapon, but I hope in order sanity comes back to this world that these demented fools and clowns get their come uppance, completely, destroyed, annihilated the Baltics and more aggressive amongst them perhaps need taken back into Russias direct control and sphere… clearly they are not equipped on so many levels to manage the opportunity granted them with the breakup of the USSR… they are not complying the terms of what was agreed in any way, shape or form with what the Supreme Soviet granted … read the preambles… time for Russia to act.. just saying..then watch the cowards and bloviators in Chief in Paris, Berlin, Warsaw, London all run and hide… shitzening themselves they’ll be next if they dare continue… except Russia, not for all the money in the World would want or should have anything to do with them… such a miserable lot, better to shoot Oreshniks, and let their populaces sort them out… wishful thinking indeed … just saying

Interesting insights. I do believe empowered individuals will naturally push back against wars and overseas alliances. Keeping alliances regional is better than a unipolar or bipolar world.

