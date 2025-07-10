Alexander Dugin exposes the EU’s descent into militarism, as it seeks to replace Pax Americana with a belligerent Pax Europea and wage war to preserve its collapsing order.

A very telling speech was delivered by the EU’s military commissioner, the Lithuanian Andrius Kubilius, at the Tocqueville Conversations forum. The main points of his address vividly illustrate how European politicians interpret their current geopolitical position in the new global reality.

Andrius Kubilius begins by criticizing the American MAGA movement, which helped bring Trump to power, attributing it to Americans losing their sense of democracy and turning toward individualism. This is an extremely odd and absurd formulation, but I don't think the Lithuanian politician considers himself a philosopher. In fact, MAGA is a resurgence of American solidarity directed against the excesses of liberalism. MAGA is what still remains of the “American democracy” praised by Tocqueville. What the globalists and EU leaders today call “democracy” is actually “liberal Nazism.” It is against this that Americans have risen up. And rightly so.

But after this clumsy foray into political philosophy, Andrius Kubilius begins to get to the real point.

A key thesis: Pax Americana is withdrawing from Europe. In the past, the United States was led by the same kind of “liberal Nazis” now ruling Europe. Kubilius quite deliberately invokes the example of the Lithuanian “Forest Brothers” — collaborators of Hitler’s punitive squads — as a model.

Back then, the EU followed the U.S. unconditionally — whether Washington was initiating or provoking wars, trying to freeze them, or attempting to end them. This was also the case with Ukraine. The Biden administration provoked Russia and then tried to manage the escalation. The EU followed Pax Americana loyally and aligned its actions accordingly. But then Trump came along with his own agenda. Allegedly, according to Kubilius, he will now shift focus to the Indo-Pacific region — does the Middle East fall under that? — and leave Europe face-to-face with Russia. And with Ukraine. Not entirely alone, but still, Trump’s intentions are unclear, and since MAGA stands behind him, he can no longer be fully trusted. Therefore, it is necessary to introduce the Pax Europea project. This means salvaging “liberal Nazism” independently — primarily from the Russians, but possibly even from Trump and MAGA, should they fully pursue their own path.

What follows is the usual barrage of Russophobic clichés, culminating in the conclusion: Russia must be forced to stop being great and made into a “normal” country. If Russia remains great, it will start a war against “liberal Nazism” (which, incidentally, it might indeed do), and then no one in the EU will be spared, especially since America will be busy minding its own business (again, the Indo-Pacific). “Normalizing Russia” can only be achieved by inflicting a strategic defeat upon it — via the Ukrainians. They, unlike the Europeans themselves, are still willing to fight, and they do so with stubbornness and desperation. They have even stockpiled more drones than anyone else in Europe.

Share

Thus, the Pax Europea project boils down to this: the “liberal-Nazi” regimes of Europe and their dictators — listed by the “Forest Brother” Kubilius — Ursula von der Leyen, Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer, Giorgia Meloni, and Donald Tusk — must transform the EU into an aggressive and offensive military alliance for war against Russia. Ukraine is to play the central role in this formation.

Meanwhile, NATO, representing Pax Americana, is set to become irrelevant, since the U.S. is now in its MAGA era. Therefore, the conclusion is clear: forge a European military alliance, admit Ukraine unconditionally, and initiate full-scale war against Russia — without waiting for them to finish with Ukraine and advance towards Europe. Will they turn to Europe after Ukraine? That is still an open question. But the more Kubilius we get, the more likely the answer becomes yes.

The primary virtue of Kubilius’s speech is its frankness. This is exactly what the current rulers of the European Union think, what they are preparing for, and what they are actively working towards.

Accordingly, Russia is left with one option in the face of such a Europe: to fight in Ukraine courageously and unwaveringly until final victory, relying solely on itself and advancing Pax Russica.

What is curious, though, is how the very forces that fiercely and categorically deny multipolarity end up, without realizing it, entering its paradigm and beginning to operate by its formulas. Here we have Pax Americana — a pole now filled with MAGA. Then there is Pax Russica — another pole. Pax Sinica — the Chinese pole (obvious enough). Now, among them, emerges the Nazi-liberal pole of Pax Europea. Pure multipolarity.