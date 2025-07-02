Peace Through Silence: Candace Owens’ Deal With Trump
Trump personally asked Owens to halt the investigation to secure Macron’s cooperation on Ukraine peace talks.
One of the most popular journalists and bloggers in the US, Candace Owens, shared a wild story. About nine months ago, she started investigating claims that Macron’s wife, Brigitte, is not a woman but a man. Anything’s possible these days.
veryone saw that Brigitte allegedly hits Macron. That wasn’t the proof, though, nor was the fact that he showed up to a NATO summit looking disheveled (like he’d been hit again), though you could recall how Boris Johnson carried himself. But he was queer too.
Candace’s investigation was more serious—complete with photos, documents, and tons of testimonies. There was even a theory, backed by a convincing photo, that Brigitte is a Neanderthal.
Both Macron men sued Candace, but in an American court, which doesn’t faze her—she's a national hero, and America loves her. Now, Candace revealed why she suddenly stopped the investigation.
Turns out, Trump (whom Candace heavily supported for his election) called her and asked her to drop it because Macron was refusing to help broker peace in Ukraine or stop supporting Kyiv, which Trump wants.
Candace, who’s rather against Zelensky agreed to stop calling Brigitte a man for the sake of peace. She explained it all in her recent video.
Yesterday, Macron called Putin after a long break, supposedly because Candace’s harsh truths had been hurting him this whole time. When she stops he is ready for peace. What kind of reality are we living in?
The kind of world where a distinguished theorist and philosopher climbs into the gutter to make slightly-more-intellectual posts than Trump's truth-social garbage.
BTW - "Neanderthal" is NOT an insult, though you clearly imagine it is. They were smarter, stronger, and survived the ice age better, and existed for longer than HomSap has.
Have some respect.
They are also the origin of red hair and blue/green eyes, interbred with HomSap to create 'Cro Magnons', and helped the HomSap survive when we struggled our way out of Africa.
Feel free to rip on Micron though. Perhaps of more relevance than his sexuality/his SO's gender, is his background in finance, disgusting anti-democratic tendencies, open narcissism, never-ending desire to send French troops to Odessa, and likely future careers after he "Fails upwards" and leaves 'National politics' however.
Just saying.
