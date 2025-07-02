Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gnuneo's avatar
Gnuneo
1h

The kind of world where a distinguished theorist and philosopher climbs into the gutter to make slightly-more-intellectual posts than Trump's truth-social garbage.

BTW - "Neanderthal" is NOT an insult, though you clearly imagine it is. They were smarter, stronger, and survived the ice age better, and existed for longer than HomSap has.

Have some respect.

They are also the origin of red hair and blue/green eyes, interbred with HomSap to create 'Cro Magnons', and helped the HomSap survive when we struggled our way out of Africa.

Feel free to rip on Micron though. Perhaps of more relevance than his sexuality/his SO's gender, is his background in finance, disgusting anti-democratic tendencies, open narcissism, never-ending desire to send French troops to Odessa, and likely future careers after he "Fails upwards" and leaves 'National politics' however.

Just saying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Biker Dawson's avatar
Biker Dawson
18m

Von der Leyan or whatever her name is has got more testosterone than Macron, Starmer and Zelensky added together 😂😂😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture