One of the most popular journalists and bloggers in the US, Candace Owens, shared a wild story. About nine months ago, she started investigating claims that Macron’s wife, Brigitte, is not a woman but a man. Anything’s possible these days.

veryone saw that Brigitte allegedly hits Macron. That wasn’t the proof, though, nor was the fact that he showed up to a NATO summit looking disheveled (like he’d been hit again), though you could recall how Boris Johnson carried himself. But he was queer too.

Candace’s investigation was more serious—complete with photos, documents, and tons of testimonies. There was even a theory, backed by a convincing photo, that Brigitte is a Neanderthal.

Both Macron men sued Candace, but in an American court, which doesn’t faze her—she's a national hero, and America loves her. Now, Candace revealed why she suddenly stopped the investigation.

Turns out, Trump (whom Candace heavily supported for his election) called her and asked her to drop it because Macron was refusing to help broker peace in Ukraine or stop supporting Kyiv, which Trump wants.

Candace, who’s rather against Zelensky agreed to stop calling Brigitte a man for the sake of peace. She explained it all in her recent video.

Yesterday, Macron called Putin after a long break, supposedly because Candace’s harsh truths had been hurting him this whole time. When she stops he is ready for peace. What kind of reality are we living in?

