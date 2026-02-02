Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Franz Kafka
11h

The grandparents and great grandparents of the people involved in this Satanic Cult - almost 100% Jews - colluded in the savage, ritual murder of the Royal Family of Russia (who were not pedophiles but, by the logic of history, probably the best monarchs on Earth and perhaps of all time.

The murder of the Romanoffs "opened the gates of Hell."

That moment has led directly to this.

Once again, Russia is saving the world, as in 1812, 1914 and 1944. Let this be for the last time.

Let us ensure that History has come full circle and let this 'Denazification' and 'Desatanizaion' be the last. Future generations should never be forced to walk this road again.

Gerard B
11h

Tellement vrai. Le faux-drapeau purificateur nous pend au nez. Toute la fange gouvernante n’attend que ça. La disculpation par le feu.

