The publication of three million Epstein files is a foundational event of such magnitude that it provokes genuine bewilderment: why are domestic media outlets failing to give it the attention it deserves? This is a true event—if you will, an anticipated yet still shocking “black swan,” or what political analysis calls a “game changer,” a transformation of the conditions of the game.

Let us proceed in order. First, the publication of the Epstein files was one of the key elements of Trump’s election campaign. He promised to release them in order to expose a pedophile network within the leadership of the United States implicated in savage crimes. Until a certain moment, the subject of Epstein’s island—with its monstrous orgies, satanic masses, abuse of minors, cannibalism, and human experimentation—had belonged only to conspiratorial circles. It was treated unseriously, as a conspiracy theory, yet over time it became clear that the matter was far more serious.

At some point, the body of evidence grew so substantial that Jeffrey Epstein himself was arrested, along with his closest associate Ghislaine Maxwell—the daughter of one of the Mossad station chiefs in the United States. The fact that Epstein allegedly committed suicide in his cell under unclear circumstances (although there is a strong probability that he was eliminated) only intensified suspicions.

It became clear that extremely influential circles—which had established control not only over the United States but also over global elites—were drawn into his dark network of total degeneracy, populated by maniacs, murderers, rapists, and spies.

At first, only conspiracy theorists made such claims; then Trump voters joined them, believing that with his rise to power the entire truth would come to light. Yet last year, after the publication of a tiny portion of the dossier that contained virtually nothing, disappointment set in. The U.S. Department of Justice attempted to satisfy Trump supporters with a “dummy.” When everyone declared this insufficient, Trump moved to the next stage: he began asserting that the Epstein dossier did not exist at all, promised clemency for Ghislaine Maxwell, and effectively attempted to bury the case.

This triggered a split among supporters of the MAGA movement. From that point began the decline of Trump, who is now at the lowest point of his second presidential term. Much of this is connected precisely to his position on the Epstein dossier (which Trump ultimately claimed had been “invented by the Democrats”). Accusations emerged that Trump himself had participated in orgies on the island and was therefore slowing the process of publication.

Yet at last, despite the shameful political maneuvers he performed around these documents, the files were released. To a considerable degree, figures such as Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna stood behind this, insisting that the case must not be suppressed.

The publication became an absolute bombshell. The Department of Justice, under the leadership of Trump appointee Pamela Bondi, posted a fragment of the dossier for several hours containing testimony about Trump’s personal participation in these pedophile orgies and the intimidation of victims by his security detail. Photographs of Melania Trump in Epstein’s embrace were made public, implicating her in a trafficking network involving women and children who were abused and killed. Although the documents concerning Trump were removed after a couple of hours, the remaining three million files stayed online (possibly only a portion as well).

This alone is sufficient to understand that not only Trump but also Elon Musk, as well as many representatives of the Republican Party and even members of Europe’s royal families, were part of this system. The entire Western elite has been discredited. Epstein functioned as a kind of “personnel department” for a world government. Candidates for global power passed through certain rituals and crimes there—including the abuse of minors, murder, and cannibalism—all recorded on film for subsequent control.

The Western world has collapsed. Not a single Western political leader, whether in the United States or the European Union, retains any moral authority. This is a coming out: virtually the entire Global West appears as a pedophilic satanic organization. It is the end of any claim to leadership.

Now anyone entering into agreements with a Western politician must understand that they may be sitting beside a maniac and a murderer (and many leading Western intellectuals, experts, scientists, and others—both left and right—are implicated in this pedophile network). This is the West. Therefore, after the publication of this evidence, either humanity will destroy this system, this monstrous totalitarian sect, or the West will destroy humanity by transforming the entire planet into something resembling Epstein’s island, which has already become a symbol of the modern West as a whole.

The second fundamental and equally shocking point is the leading role of Israeli intelligence services within Epstein’s system. The materials show that Epstein was a representative of Zionist racism, arrogantly mocking the “goyim” (non-Jews perceived as “subhumans”) who took part in his orgies. Against the background of current events in Gaza, Zionism has likewise finally lost any claim to moral legitimacy.

For decades after the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust, the world sympathized with the Jewish people. Yet humanity is now shocked by how this cult of reverence for the memory of Jewish suffering was used by the State of Israel and a global Zionist network to construct a system of worldwide blackmail and governance. To the racism of the Nazis, the Zionists responded with the same racial superiority towards all humanity (most visibly in Palestine). This is a genuine explosion—a shock for American society.

Various political forces will now begin manipulating these data. Democrats who were not tainted in the Epstein dossier will attempt to use it against Trump. Perhaps even some Republican MAGA activists will try to remove Trump, understanding that an aging pedophile cannot lead America to greatness or serve as any kind of moral authority. Democrats may sacrifice Bill Gates, Barack Obama, the deviant Clinton couple, and many other representatives of their own ranks who were involved in Epstein’s orgies, if only to unseat Trump.

The fact that materials discrediting Trump appeared on the website of his own department is considered by many to be the work of Mossad, attempting to push Trump towards a direct attack on Iran—something he has so far refrained from doing. Yet these are particulars. Globally, this is the total failure of the West, which has transformed into a branch of the pedophile lobby.

I repeat: against this backdrop, it is very strange that our media remain silent, even though there is no “Russian trace” in these publications (aside from a few insignificant figures, including prostitutes, as well as Russophobic statements by individuals in the dossier). It gives the impression that someone has issued instructions not to stir the waters.

Yet all of this appears absolutely insignificant compared with the scale of the abyss that has opened—comparable in magnitude to the crimes revealed at the Nuremberg trials of Nazi war criminals.

The only difference is that, in order to condemn today’s criminals, humanity would effectively have to conquer this collective West. These perverts themselves will never repent. They would sooner resort to a global provocation, nuclear war, or at the very least an explosion at the Capitol, a false flag operation, in order to conceal the evidence.

In effect, this is the end of the West. By publishing the Epstein files, this civilization has signed its own sentence. Yet if we—all of sane humanity—do not defeat this satanic elite now, it will continue to rule over us.

*Photo - Documents that were included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files are photographed Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)