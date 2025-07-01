Peter Thiel in NYT interview has identified correctly main dilemma of contemporary world: Antichrist vs Armageddon. Antichrist means liberal globalism, World State, “One World or none”. Armageddon means multipolarity, Greater Power World Order. MAGA, Putin, China, Bharat.

Why multipolarity leads to WWIIi (Armageddon)? Thiel asks. Because of Antichrist’s camp talks Armageddon, presents conservation of sovereignties as imminent mutual destruction. So MAGA (as well as Putin, Xi, Modi) presume multipolarity can mean realist coexistence. GPO.

Interesting suggestion: it is Antichrist who seeks to present multipolarity as Armageddon and provoke it. Neocons (Lindsey Graham and others) do exactly that: they hijack MAGA and transmute it in aggressive hegemony.

First time on the high level Antichrist is called by his proper name: liberal globalism is Antichrist. But Armageddon camp is called improperly. This name is Antichrist’s (globalists’) lie. Thiel says exactly that.

Second point in Thiel interview. Right transhumanism. Very ominous. Thiel suggests that transhumanism can liberate the soul from body. Left asserts that there is no soul. Catholic (gay) Thiel asserts there is. But next step is strange. If the soul matters the body is optional.

Man without body or with optional body still is the man (according Thiel). Gender change is the first step to discovery of soul. Weird theology.

Summarising Thiel’s narrative: globalism, left liberalism (Soros aka Greta Tunberg) is Antichrist. Right. The soul exists. Right. Body is optional, technic is liberation. Wrong.

Elon Musk catches momentum. Trump is taken as hostage by neocons and highly discredited in the eyes of MAGA for his interventionism in Middle East and his unconditional support to Netanyahu. MAGA feels betrayed. High time to start something new.

