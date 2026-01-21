In this new article by Prof. Alexander Dugin, we find ourselves plunged into one of the most enigmatic labyrinths and high-stakes dilemmas of our times: after the end of liberal globalism, what comes next? If the “Deep State” is uprooted, what will be planted in turn? The question should also include “who.” After all, orders and paradigms are not merely replaced by new orders and paradigms — elites are replaced by elites. And it is often those men with vision and resources behind the scenes who shape the shift.

Following up on a previous essay in Arktos Journal from March 2025, Dugin sheds light on the shadowy, increasingly apocalyptic-framed role of Peter Thiel, known as the “philosopher” among the Silicon Valley tech-oligarchs, whose recent discourse on the Antichrist has been dismissed as superstitious ramblings, pseudo-scientific rabbit holes, or merely another round of American Protestantism’s many recurring obsessions with the “End Times.”

In the case of Peter Thiel and his lectures on the Antichrist, however, Dugin reminds us that epochal shifts are not only a matter of money, power, and tech. The secular or atheistic world of Modernity is a bluff, and just as it resorted to its own invented “myths” and “religions,” so will the ancient religions, myths, and eschatologies still play a role, have their say, and resurface with a vengeance in the times ahead. As Dugin has argued for more than 30 years, sooner or later, “sacred geography” makes itself known and felt in geopolitics. While the powers-that-be had you scrolling TikTok, one of the billionaires that backed Trump has been deep in philosophy, theology, and eschatology, thinking about a new world order in the biblical terms of the Antichrist.

As you’ll read below, Dugin indicates that this article is one in an ongoing series of fresh dives into the deeper undercurrents swelling to the surface in the United States of America. Ignoring them can only be to our own peril.