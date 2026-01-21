Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Handelsman's avatar
Marc Handelsman
5h

Thank you Dr. Dugin for your insightful post. As for Antichrist 2.0, there had to be an Antichrist 1.0 and he was probably Adolf Hitler. No one knows the identity of the second Antichrist.

Reply
Share
Mathew's avatar
Mathew
7h

https://therantichrst.blogspot.com/2025/11/vote-antichrist.html

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Dugin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture