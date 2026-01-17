🎙 Phenomenology of Aristotle | RadioRA Podcast

🧠 The provided materials explore a phenomenological reading of Aristotle’s philosophy, sharply contrasting the vitality of living consciousness with the mechanistic materialism of the Modern Age.

🌀 The author asserts that authentic thinking is rooted in the active intellect (noûs poiētikós), which, through intentional acts, connects the divine vertical of logic with the horizontal sphere of fluid experience;

🗣 Within the framework of a “rhetorical ontology,” the world appears not as a collection of dead objects, but as a dynamic flow of speech and meanings, where the naming of things literally constitutes reality;

🕯 Particular attention is devoted to the mystical traditions of Hesychasm and Western scholasticism (specifically Dietrich von Freiberg and the Rhineland mystics), in which “noetic work” allows a person to acquire the status of a Radical Subject;

⚠️ The modern scientific paradigm is critiqued as an ontological degradation—a form of “black magic” or “gnoseological crime”—that replaces the profound architecture of consciousness with fictitious abstractions and the delusions of atomism;

🌉 Ultimately, the texts call for an intellectual awakening, proposing a return to the understanding of the human being as a bridge between eternity and time.

