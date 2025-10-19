Alexander Dugin, in this in-depth interview, explains why true state sovereignty begins with philosophical independence, arguing that Russia can only exist as a genuine civilization once it cultivates its own sovereign philosophy rooted in Orthodox tradition.

In recent years, the term “independence” has increasingly appeared in public discourse — for example, economic independence or technological independence. Does the concept of philosophical independence or sovereignty exist? And does Russia possess such sovereignty?

Every civilization, without exception, possesses a kind of sovereignty — intellectual, philosophical, even theological. A civilization is something greater than a country. A particular state may lack philosophical sovereignty, yet a civilization must have it.

Today, we are increasingly convinced that Russia is not merely a state, but a state-civilization — the Russian world has its own essence and autonomy, a center within itself, and does not serve as an appendage to something else. We are not a continuation of Western European civilization. Therefore, the question of philosophical sovereignty now takes precedence.

Hegel once said that no state can be great without a great philosophy — and this is fundamentally true. For example, the creation of the German Empire in the 19th century under Bismarck and the Hohenzollerns was preceded by the work of Fichte and Hegel, who forged a great philosophy for a great nation. Such a sequence is not mandatory, but at some point a great state and its sovereign philosophy must converge.

Now has come the time when Russia vitally needs its own sovereign philosophy. This is not a matter of choice. It is an imperative. One cannot rely solely on technological, political, or economic sovereignty. True civilizational sovereignty is, above all, philosophical, intellectual, and spiritual sovereignty.

We have almost forgotten such words as spirit, philosophy, and theology, treating them as something irrelevant. Yet these are the fundamental paradigms, the key codes of any civilization. Thus, sovereign philosophy is the affirmation of our civilizational code. And only philosophers can uncover, describe, justify, and ultimately create this sovereign code.

For this reason, the question of sovereign philosophy now stands in stark relief. Russia cannot be sovereign as a state-civilization if it does not have its own independent philosophy.

Photo: Nikolai Malakhin / Nauchnaya Rossiya (Scientific Russia)

